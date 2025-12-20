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Three grabbed for impersonating Speaker Bagbin and IGP Yohuno

  Sat, 20 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Three grabbed for impersonating Speaker Bagbin and IGP Yohuno
SAT, 20 DEC 2025

Three suspects who have allegedly impersonated Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, and Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), have been arrested.

A Police brief on Friday said the three suspects, arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Ghana Police Service, have also impersonated other important personalities.

The three suspects, Judith Soku, 31, Gideon Awudi, 25, and Edem Soku, 33, have also used the social media accounts of the Speaker and the IGP to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

They were also alleged to be involved in fraudulent activities involving Mobile Money (MoMo), credit card, airtime sales, and online sales fraud on various social media platforms.

The suspects were arrested at Sogakope and Dabala after a sustained intelligence-led operation within Sogakope, Dzodze and the Penyi areas of the Volta Region.

They are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

GNA

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