Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in Ghana: Leadership, Sufism and Regional Influence

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano and Khalifa of the Tijaniyya Sufi order, has become one of the most influential religious figures in West Africa, attracting attention not only in his native Nigeria but also in neighboring countries, including Ghana. His recent visit to Kumasi, where he led Friday prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque and spoke passionately about peace, harmony, and unity among Muslims, underscores his role as a spiritual leader and advocate for Islamic brotherhood across the sub-region.

Sansui’s appearance in Kumasi was part of a larger religious engagement, invited by Sheikh Zaeem Abdulwadudu Cissey, president of the Tijaniyya Sufi Movement in Ghana, for the 58th annual Maulid celebration a commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth that draws thousands of devotees each year. It was during the Juma’a sermon that he reiterated the importance of fostering peace and mutual respect among Muslims, especially at a time when the world grapples with socio-political tensions and religious discord. His messages stressed that the Muslim ummah must remain united and uphold the values of the Prophet Compassion, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

Sansui’s visit to Ghana is not the first time he has travelled to the country. In late December 2021, he made a notable six-day visit to Kumasi, where he received a warm welcome from religious and traditional leaders. During that trip, Sanusi was invited as a special guest for national Quran recitation and prayers for peace in Ghana and the broader West African sub-region. His itinerary included interactions with local Muslim communities, meetings with authorities in the Ashanti Region, and calls to emphasize education as a pillar for youth development. He also inspected ongoing redevelopment work at the Kumasi Central Mosque and held discussions with leaders of the Tijaniyya Senior High School at Effiduase-Asokore, encouraging community growth through education and spiritual grounding.

Adding to the cultural interactions that accompany his religious missions, Sanusi previously paid a courtesy call to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi a gesture demonstrating mutual respect between Islamic spiritual leadership and traditional Ghanaian monarchal authority.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s influence extends far beyond ceremonial visits. As documented in multiple international sources, he is widely recognized as a major spiritual and intellectual leader. Born on 31 July 1961 into the royal Dabo dynasty, Sanusi pursued both secular and Islamic education, later serving as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, where he became known for his outspoken stance against corruption and banking reforms. He was appointed Emir of Kano in 2014 and, despite a period of deposition in 2020, was reinstated in 2024, reflecting his enduring popular and political significance.

As Khalifa of the Tijaniyya order, Sanusi carries spiritual authority over a Sufi movement that counts millions of adherents throughout West Africa and the Sahel, including in Ghana, Senegal, Niger, Mali, Guinea, and Nigeria. The Tijaniyya order emphasizes personal piety, mystical spirituality, and peaceful propagation of Islam principles that strongly influence Sansui’s preaching during his visits. This network enables him to speak across borders, promoting Sufism as a counterbalance to extremist interpretations of Islam and as a foundation for communal harmony in diverse societies.

His prominence has not been without challenges. In Nigeria, Sanusi has been involved in disputes over his emir ship and has faced legal and political confrontations around his reinstatement. There have also been police actions and investigations linked to conflicts during public celebrations in Kano, reflecting the complex interplay between traditional authority, modern governance, and religious leadership in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, Sanusi Lamido Sansui’s visits to Ghana especially his sermon in Kumasi and participation in the Maulid festivities strengthen ties between Islamic scholarly communities across West Africa. They highlight the shared history of Sufi orders that have shaped religious life in the region for centuries, advocating for peace, unity, and spiritual renewal within the Muslim community.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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