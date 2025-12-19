GH¢2m Bail for Hamid, Co‑Accused as Court Orders Twice‑Monthly Reporting

An Accra High Court has granted bail of GH¢2 million each to Mustapha Hamid, former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, and two others facing charges of extortion and money laundering.

Under the terms, each accused must present three sureties—one of whom must be a public servant earning at least GH¢5,000 net, while another must deposit landed property documents at the Court Registry. All sureties are required to provide valid national identification.

The accused are to report to the Court Registry twice monthly, on the first and last Tuesday, with the Registrar submitting periodic reports to the Court. Failure to comply will trigger a bench warrant.

Seven additional accused persons were also granted GH¢2 million bail each with three sureties, including public servants earning a minimum GH¢3,000 net, who must also submit valid identity cards. They are to follow the same reporting schedule until the case concludes.

The Court further directed the prosecution to file all necessary documents by January 12, 2025, ahead of a four‑day case management conference. It upheld earlier bail terms, acknowledging the challenges the accused faced in meeting previous conditions.

Defence counsel noted that their clients had complied with all bail requirements, including depositing their passports with the Registry and reporting to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) between July and December 2025.

Hamid and nine others—now before High Court Four—face 54 charges in a GH¢291 million criminal case involving alleged extortion, abuse of office and money laundering. The OSP has frozen assets valued at over GH¢100 million and US$100,000, including real estate, land parcels, fuel stations and tankers, with additional assets still being traced.

The alleged accomplices include Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Wendy Newman, Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah, and the entities Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited.

---GNA