Minority Blasts Government Over Weak Crackdown on Galamsey

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has criticised the government for what it describes as a feeble and inconsistent response to illegal small‑scale mining, warning that the ongoing inaction is endangering Ghana’s environment, food systems and water security.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, said illegal mining—popularly known as galamsey—has become deeply rooted in communities such as Ellembele and Bole Bamboi.

“Farmers are losing their livelihoods. Rivers and lakes are being contaminated. Forest reserves are under sustained assault,” he said.

Although the Judiciary has assigned three High Court judges to handle cases submitted by the National Anti‑Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), Mr. Ampratwum Sarpong argued that enforcement on the ground remains weak.

“Officers of NAIMOS have been attacked, equipment damaged, and operations disrupted. Arrests are made, but two days later illegal miners return to the same sites. This selective enforcement emboldens illegality,” he stated.

He further alleged that influential individuals—including some Members of Parliament—are linked to illegal mining activities yet face no repercussions, while lower‑level operatives are prosecuted.

“This is outrageous. This is unacceptable. And the people of Ghana are watching,” he warned.

The Minority is urging the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ensure thorough investigations, consistent prosecutions and firm, sustained enforcement to safeguard the country’s natural resources.

---CitiNewsRoom