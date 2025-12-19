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Minority Slams Barari DV Lithium Deal as a Missed Opportunity for Ghana

  Fri, 19 Dec 2025
Politics Minority Slams Barari DV Lithium Deal as a Missed Opportunity for Ghana
FRI, 19 DEC 2025

The Minority Caucus has criticised the Barari DV lithium agreement, warning that the current framework fails to secure meaningful value for Ghana’s emerging green minerals sector.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, said Ghana’s effective benefit under the revised deal remains at just 5 percent, offering no improvement over the earlier proposal.

“Lithium is Ghana’s first green mineral and will set the benchmark for future critical mineral agreements. Weak deals now risk setting a poor precedent for the country,” he cautioned.

The Minority further faulted the consultation process, arguing that concerns raised by civil society groups, traditional leaders and mining communities were largely disregarded in the final framework.

Mr. Ampratwum Sarpong also pointed to inconsistencies in policy positions, noting that while the NDC previously rejected a 10 percent arrangement under the former administration, it now defends a lower 5 percent deal under the same legal regime.

“This is not policy coherence but policy regression,” he said.

The Caucus is urging the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to renegotiate the lithium framework to secure greater national benefit and to adopt transparent, data‑driven and inclusive royalty regulations.

---CitiNewsRoom

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