Ghana Poised to Reclaim Leadership in Africa’s Textile Industry – Dr. Zankawah

Dr. Sanusi Zankawah, a Ghanaian international trade expert, says Ghana is on the brink of a rare and strategic opportunity to reclaim its position as a continental leader in textile and apparel manufacturing.

He points to a proposal to establish two major textile factories—one in the Ashanti Region and the other in the Savannah Region—as a bold yet realistic pathway to economic transformation. Beyond industrial expansion, he notes, the initiative could drive sustainable job creation along the north–south corridor, boost foreign exchange earnings, and reduce the country’s dependence on imported textiles.

Dr. Zankawah stresses that the choice of locations is deliberate. The Ashanti Region and Northern Ghana are globally recognised for Kente and fugu, respectively—two iconic fabrics that embody deep cultural heritage and strong brand identity within Africa’s textile tradition. These cultural assets, he argues, give Ghana a unique competitive edge in the global fashion industry.

By linking the two factories into a single production ecosystem, Ghana could develop a fully integrated textile value chain—from cotton cultivation and yarn production to weaving, finishing, garment manufacturing, and export. This integrated approach would significantly enhance local value addition, support both rural and urban employment, and position the country as a credible and competitive player in global apparel markets.

To Dr. Zankawah, the dual‑factory model is more than an industrial plan; it is a practical blueprint for merging culture, agriculture, and manufacturing into a sustainable, export‑driven industry.

Read the full statement below:

A Dual-Factory Solution: How Ashanti and Savannah Can Anchor Ghana’s Next Big Export Industry

Ghana stands at a defining moment where cultural heritage, agricultural potential, and industrial ambition can converge to create a powerful new economic pillar. With global demand rising for ethically sourced, culturally inspired, and competitively manufactured textiles, the country has a unique opportunity to establish itself as a leading apparel producer in Africa. The proposal to set up two major textile factories, one in the Ashanti Region and the other in the Savannah Region offers an ambitious yet realistic pathway to transform the economy, increase foreign exchange earnings, and create sustainable jobs across the north–south corridor.

The Ashanti Region and Savannah/Northern Ghana are globally associated with the elegance and prestige of kente and Fugu respectively, possessing a cultural brand unmatched in Africa’s textile landscape. Kente and Fugu has transcended borders, appearing in global fashion shows, diaspora events, and international media. Yet despite the visibility remains under-industrialized and largely confined to artisanal production. Establishing a modern textile and apparel factory in Ashanti and Savannah region creates the platform for Ghana to pair its cultural heritage with world-class manufacturing standards. The factory would not only scale up Kente/Fugu-inspired designs but also produce a wide range of contemporary, globally competitive apparel that aligns with international fashion trends, seasonal collections, and mass-market demand. This ensures that Ghana is not limited to traditional fabrics alone but directly competes with foreign-made garments that dominate the domestic market and global shelves.

Complementing this effort is the Savannah Region, where fertile lands make it Ghana’s most promising zone for large-scale cotton cultivation. Cotton is the lifeblood of any serious textile industry, and Ghana’s dependence on imported lint and yarn has long weakened its competitiveness. Establishing a cotton processing and textile mill in Savannah will address this challenge by producing the raw materials needed to feed domestic factories. Beyond cotton, Savannah is also the homeland of the iconic smock, a fabric whose authenticity and rugged beauty continue to gain global attention. A modernized smock production system will allow Ghana to upgrade quality, standardize output, and develop export-ready smock apparel lines.

By linking these two factories, Ghana can create a complete value chain, from cotton farming to yarn production, weaving, fabric finishing, apparel manufacturing, and export. This integrated model drastically reduces import dependency, increases local value addition, and positions Ghana as a credible player in global fashion manufacturing.

Crucially, these factories will serve a broader purpose beyond cultural exports. They will be designed to produce a wide spectrum of apparel that competes directly with imported garments from Asia, Europe, and the Americas. From casual wear and uniforms to corporate clothing, sportswear, and fashion capsules, Ghana can build a manufacturing base capable of supplying both domestic and export markets. This is how countries such as Kenya, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Morocco, Madagascar, and Lesotho built apparel sectors that now supply major global brands. Their success demonstrates that Africa can indeed compete internationally when supported by the right policies and production capabilities.

With the right infrastructure and industrial standards, Ghana can replicate and even exceed these achievements. A combined Ashanti–Savannah textile axis will not only create products; it will create confidence. It will signal to international fashion brands that Ghana is a serious contender in the global apparel supply chain. The availability of quality cotton, skilled labour, design innovation, and modern production facilities will make Ghana an attractive sourcing destination for renowned fashion houses looking for ethical, African, and sustainable materials. Over time, Ghana could become a regional hub where global brands establish sourcing offices, contract local manufacturers, or even relocate parts of their production lines to take advantage of Ghana’s stability, logistics access, and emerging industrial ecosystem.

The economic impact would be extensive. Textile and apparel value chains are labour-intensive, creating jobs at every stage, from thousands of farmers cultivating cotton in the Savannah Region to technicians, weavers, tailors, designers, quality controllers, and logistics professionals in Ashanti. Young people, especially women, stand to benefit enormously from this industrial expansion. Moreover, the shift from exporting raw or low-value products to exporting finished garments will significantly increase foreign exchange earnings and diversify the national export basket. By complementing cocoa, gold, and oil with a strong manufacturing export base, Ghana strengthens its economic resilience and reduces vulnerability to global commodity fluctuations.

A supportive policy environment is essential to unlock this vision. This includes reviving cotton production through seed improvement and guaranteed offtake, offering tax incentives to textile manufacturers, establishing industrial parks with reliable energy, and creating certification labs to meet U.S. and European export standards. Equally important is a national branding agenda, promoting “Made in Ghana Textiles” as a symbol of authenticity, quality, and creativity.

Ultimately, the dual-factory strategy is more than an industrial development initiative. It represents a new era of economic identity for Ghana, one that merges cultural pride with modern competitiveness. With Ashanti driving design and finishing, and Savannah supplying raw materials and weaving strength, Ghana can position itself as a preferred African hub for textile and apparel manufacturing. The country will not only export kente and smock but also produce globally competitive garments that rival foreign imports and attract international brands seeking sustainable African partnerships.

If executed boldly, this model could define Ghana’s next major export industry, one that elevates local talent, boosts national earnings, empowers regions, and projects Ghanaian creativity onto the world stage like never before.

By Sanusi Zankawah (PhD)