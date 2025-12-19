Attorney General likely to fail in extradition of Ofori-Atta — Brako-Powers

Private legal practitioner Austin Brako-Powers has said the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, is unlikely to succeed in extraditing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from the United States to face criminal prosecution in Ghana.

Dr. Ayine’s office recently transmitted a formal extradition request to US authorities following charges filed against Ofori-Atta by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over alleged corruption and corruption-related offences.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, December 19, Brako-Powers argued that public statements by the Attorney General and the OSP risk undermining the case.

“I am saying that based on the public commentaries of the Attorney-General and the Special Prosecutor, they will not, mark it, they will not be able to extradite Ken Ofori-Atta,” he stated.

He further explained that high-profile extradition cases attract intense scrutiny in the US, where questions about motive, fairness, and political neutrality are considered.

“I shudder to say the A-G will struggle to extradite Ken Ofori-Atta to this country. This is a high-profile extradition case involving a former finance minister, in fact a central figure in the previous administration,” Brako-Powers noted.

The legal expert cautioned that prejudicial statements claiming confidence in a conviction before trial could weaken Ghana’s credibility as a requesting state, potentially affecting the outcome of the extradition process.

Meanwhile, addressing the public at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, the Attorney General noted that Mr. Ofori-Atta has hired experienced lawyers to fight his extradition.