Truth Be Told: Kufuor Sabotaged Akufo-Addo Right from the Start of His Tenure - Part 1

To the best of my knowledge and, I also firmly believe as well, to the best of the knowledge of an overwhelming majority of those bona fide and levelheaded mature-adult Ghanaian citizens who care to remember, former President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor did practically and literally everything within the purview of his power and influence to thoroughly and inexorably sabotage the government of the twice, consecutively elected former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. So, it is rather unspeakably absurd and downright preposterous for the 87-year-old inveterate Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia detractor to be peevishly and deviously pretending to have significantly contributed to any laudable and progressive gains widely perceived to have been notched by the proverbial Archbishop and Leprechaun of Kyebi and Akyem-Abomosu (See “Kufuor reveals how Akufo-Addo made some major decisions that were not understandable” Modernghana.com 12/7/25).

The truth and the reality of the matter, as well as the fact, is that even well before Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s barely visible buttocks had settled on his cushy and magisterially oversized armchair in the Presidential Suite of the Indian-Government financed and the Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed and the Akufo-Addo statutorily canonized architectural marvel upon which the former President had conferred name of The Jubilee House, in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Ghana’s independence from British colonial subjugation, but which the main political opponents of both the former Asante-Atwima-Nwabiagya Constituency’s Member of Parliament of the late Mr. Victor Owusu-led Popular-Front Party (PFP) and the former New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-South had insisted on misnominally designating as The Flagstaff House, the Kumasi-born scion of Manhyia Palace was up in arms on virtually all the airwaves of the nation’s electronic media and, to be certain, the print media as well, telling Ghanaians to immediately leave their lunch and dinner tables and rush to any nearby theater where the Anas Aremeyaw Anas so-called Docu-Exposé titled “Number Twelve” was being screened, for chum change, in order to witness and listen to the “forensically foolproof” testimony that Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi had to regale both of those Ghanaian citizens who had inadvisably offered their mandate to such thoroughgoing corrupt politicians and scam-artists as Messrs. Akufo-Addo and “Walewale” Bawumia, as well as those - largely members and supporters of the then main opposition National Democratic Congress - who had wisely rejected them in the polling booth were up to.

What may very well have escaped those among us disadvantageously possessed of what the now-President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama has stereotypically termed as the “chicken memory” of many an average Ghanaian citizen, is the fact that such strategically and implacably destructive malediction or expression of morally and psychologically withering ill-will is the fact that the foregoing attempt to thoroughly savage and possibly cause the overthrow of the Akufo-Addo Administration occurred less than two months into the very first tenure of the two-term tenure of Messrs. Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia. For our proverbial and, perhaps, even our legendary “Gentle Giant,” the most significant and spectacular vista worthy of the sedulous attention of the denizens of the international community, as it were, was a ring-side aperture or insight into the ineffable shenanigans raging between the newly elected President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Simon Fraser, Canada, and Oxbridge-educated Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawuma and, in the memorable words of famous Nigerian scholar and renowned Continental African polemicist and political scientist by the name of Dr. Chinweizu Ibekwe, “And The Rest Of Us.”

For those of our readers who may have so soon and scandalously forgotten the most salient details of the so-called Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé, the “Number Twelve” documentary had the extant President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, letting on to some fake Arab Sheiks of the oil-rich Gulf States posing as prospective investors in Ghana that all it took to secure a multimillion-dollar contractual award from the newly elected Akufo-Addo and the Bawumia Government, was to offer the son of the late Non-Executive President of Ghana, Mr. Edward Akufo-Addo, the payola sum of some $5-million (USD), with an extra bonus of $3-million (USD) parceled out to the son of the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, the old professionally trained elementary school teacher and, later, a lawyer who also became Chief Executive Officer of the erstwhile Ghana Cocoa-Marketing Board (GCMB), among several other public service portfolios.

Now, you tell me, Dear Reader, does such a shamelessly reprehensible assay at the character assassination of Messrs. Akufo-Addo and Bawumia by our proverbial “Gentle Giant” cut the profile of an honorably retired Elderly Statesman who ought to have been regularly consulted by the very leaders whom Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor had so systematically, mordantly, relentlessly and persistently sought to destroy, as the apparently ethnic chauvinist likes and hypocritical media goons like Ms. Deloris Frimpong Manso - aka Delay - would have the rest of the Ghanaian public and the global community believe that he veritably is?

It is also absolutely nothing short of heretically slanderous for my Beloved Uncle Kofi Diawuo Agyekum-Kufuor to smugly assert that Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2016 landslide electoral victory was a virtual windfall accrued from the “strength of the [progressive] policy achievements” of the Agyekum-Kufuor tenure - from 2001 to 2009 - in which, of course Nana Akufo-Addo had admirably served as Attorney-General and the genius Minister of Justice who had both drafted and crafted the landmark and the historically unprecedented Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, an odious and politically extortionate legacy from the British colonial era and a veritable legal instrument of repression and torture that had effectively rendered Ghana’s postcolonial dispensation fundamentally no qualitatively different from the practical prison cage that was the British colonial regime.

Plus, Barima Agyekum-Kufuor clearly appears to be ailing from age-related amnesia or acute dementia and therefore, naturally, needs to be reminded of the glaringly incontrovertible fact that Nana Akufo-Addo’s oceanic and seismic electoral victory in the 2016 Presidential Election was the direct result of the abjectly dismal performance track record of the preceding tandem regimes of the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills and President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, and absolutely nothing else.

To be certain, but for the near-total destruction of Ghana’s macroeconomy in the preceding two decades by the de-facto Rawlings-Tsikata Diarchy of the erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) junta and the faux-democratic Presidency of the former Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings. The two-term Agyekum-Kufuor tenure, by many reliable accounts from party stalwarts and other insiders, was not nearly half as remarkable or “golden” as some “Amen-Corner Crooners” of the Agyekum-Kufuor and the Kyerematen Faction of the New Patriotic Party would have the rest of us believe.

Then again, who can blame a pathologically knavish John Agyekum-Kufuor for conveniently pretending to have forgotten the mnemonically indelible fact that in the frenetic runup to Ghana’s 2008 Presidential Election, he and his Prempeh College mate, arch-lieutenant and two-term Presidential Chief-of-Staff, Mr. Kwadwo Mpiani, were busy using a strategically stolid and vaultingly ambitious and an epically failed Candidate Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to scuttle the equally vaulting presidential ambition of the 2008 Presidential Nominee and Candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

So, why had this most cunning and devious Akufo-Addo nemesis and implacable detractor among his generation of the Elephant Riders’ Party even half expected the man who had thoroughly dismantled the aforementioned trio’s political traps and pitfalls to have consulted them on any issue of moment or significance on his national development agenda? Doesn’t such morally and strategically rancid expectation reek of the downright weird and inexcusably preposterous?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]