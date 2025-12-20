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Foreign Affairs Minister Presents 6 Brand-New Buses to Ministry Staff, Promises Stress-Free Commute

By Enock Akonnor
General News Foreign Affairs Minister Presents 6 Brand-New Buses to Ministry Staff, Promises Stress-Free Commute
SAT, 20 DEC 2025

In a bold move aimed at boosting staff morale, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, has handed over six brand-new 2025 Toyota Coaster buses to Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees. The announcement was made by the Minister via his official Facebook page.

“This is about making coming to work stress-free,” Ablakwa declared, fulfilling a promise he made to ministry staff on his very first day in office. The buses will provide staff with free and convenient transportation to and from work, marking a significant upgrade in daily working conditions.

Beyond the buses, Ablakwa also revealed improvements in general conditions of service, underscoring that staff welfare and motivation are central to his leadership agenda.

The initiative has sparked excitement among ministry employees, signaling a new era of attention to staff comfort and workplace efficiency.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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