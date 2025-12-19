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Under which law did you ask Asantehene to mediate Bawku conflict? — Martin Amidu to Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu IIleft, presenting the Bawku Mediation Report to President John Dramani Mahama
FRI, 19 DEC 2025 14
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II[left], presenting the Bawku Mediation Report to President John Dramani Mahama

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has questioned the legal basis for President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to request the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to mediate the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

His concerns follow government’s formal endorsement of the Otumfuo-led Bawku Mediation Report and a statement affirming its commitment to implement the report’s findings and recommendations.

The Presidency in a statement released on Wednesday, December 17, noted that the mediation process aligns with the rule of law and national cohesion, while reaffirming Supreme Court decisions recognising Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the lawful Bawku Naba.

However, in a four-page opinion editorial Martin Amidu argued that neither the Constitution nor any statute empowers the President to appoint the Asantehene as a sole mediator in the Bawku dispute.

“I am consequently asking President Mahama to inform Ghanaians transparently and accountably the law under which he requested the Asantehene to mediate the Bawku conflict,” he stated.

The former Special Prosecutor further contended that disputes involving the Bawku Naba and the Nayiri are governed by constitutional and statutory chieftaincy processes, not external customary mediation, since neither traditional authority falls under Asante jurisdiction.

He further cautioned that endorsing a mediation process without a clear legal foundation undermines constitutional governance and sets a dangerous precedent for the exercise of executive power.

Meanwhile, government, in its statement, also accepted the recommendation that rival claimant, Alhaji Seidu Abagre, be recalled to Nalerigu by the Nayiri to assume an alternative traditional role, with the state facilitating his safe movement.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Theo, | 12/19/2025 12:40:13 PM

Foolish man, idi..t Under your fo…king law. All Ghanaians led is peace, Go to the gymn and get a good shape of your body and brain.

Comments14
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