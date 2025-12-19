Africa’s Strategic Assets in Transition: Mining, Telecoms, and Digital Finance in 2025

Africa is navigating a transformative moment in its resource, infrastructure, and digital sectors. From gold mines in Mali to telecom restructuring in Zimbabwe and the rise of cryptocurrency experiments in the Central African Republic (CAR), the continent is seeing strategic moves designed to unlock value, attract investment, and respond to global economic pressures.

Barrick Gold Resumes Mali Operations After $430 Million Settlement

Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold according to The High Street Business, has officially resumed operational control of the Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex in Mali, ending a two-year dispute with the junta-led government over mining revenues and regulatory authority. Operations are set to restart gradually, prioritising safety and operational training for employees.

The resolution involved Barrick paying $430 million to settle outstanding claims, the return of confiscated gold, and the release of detained staff. The settlement follows the Malian government’s revised mining code, which expanded state control over mineral revenues, prompting Barrick to suspend operations in January 2025.

The Loulo-Gounkoto complex is one of Africa’s largest gold-producing sites, accounting for around 723,000 ounces in 2024, and remains a vital contributor to Mali’s export earnings and economic stability. Investors are watching closely, as the resolution sets a precedent for managing resource nationalism while maintaining operational continuity.

Anglo American Merges with Canada’s Teck Resources to Form $69 Billion Mining Powerhouse

In a parallel development in the mining sector, South African mining giant Anglo American Plc, founded 108 years ago in Johannesburg, has merged with Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd. to form Anglo Teck, a $69 billion enterprise headquartered in Vancouver.

The merger as reported by The High Street Business represents one of the largest mining deals in African corporate history and underscores a shift toward essential minerals, including copper and zinc, driven by global demand for clean energy and electric vehicles. The new entity will maintain operational offices in Johannesburg and London, ensuring continued engagement with South African mining communities despite downsizing local operations due to rising costs and policy challenges.

This strategic repositioning enhances Anglo Teck’s ability to compete with global giants like BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale, while signaling the growing importance of diversified mining portfolios focused on sustainability and critical resources.

Central African Republic’s Crypto Experiment Raises Concerns

While traditional sectors consolidate, the Central African Republic (CAR) is taking a high-risk approach by embracing cryptocurrency initiatives that may expose state assets to international criminal networks. CAR became the first African country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022, supported by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra as a funding mechanism for infrastructure and development.

A report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) and sighted by The High Street Business highlights opaque management of crypto projects like Sango Coin and the $CAR token, raising money laundering and transparency concerns. The report warns that plans to extend cryptocurrency schemes to mineral concessions without proper anti-money laundering safeguards could effectively auction off diamonds, gold, and oil to foreign criminal networks.

These developments illustrate the tension between innovation and governance, with CAR at the frontier of digital finance experimentation but facing heightened financial and reputational risks.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Delists, Spins Off Infrastructure Arm

In Zimbabwe, billionaire Strive Masiyiwa's Econet Wireless has announced its intention to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, citing undervaluation compared to regional telecom peers. The company will spin off its towers, real estate, and power assets into a new entity, Econet Infrastructure Company Limited (Econet InfraCo), retaining a 70% stake and offering up to 30% to shareholders exiting the delisting.

The spin-off mirrors global trends in telecom, where separating passive infrastructure from operations increases valuation, improves transparency, and attracts investment. Econet InfraCo is expected to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), providing a clear mechanism for capitalisation while aligning with best practices among African telecom operators such as MTN, Vodacom, Airtel, and Orange.

The Investment Implication for Africa

Across mining, telecoms, and digital finance, these moves reflect a broader continental trend: unlocking value, mitigating risk, and improving governance.

In mining, Barrick and Anglo Teck demonstrate that resolving regulatory conflicts and strategic mergers can secure operational continuity while adapting to global demand shifts.

In telecoms, Econet’s restructuring highlights the potential for governance-led corporate reforms to increase investor confidence.

In digital finance, CAR’s experience underlines the risks of rapid experimentation without robust regulatory oversight.

For investors and policymakers, these developments signal a critical inflection point for Africa’s economic landscape. Strategic asset management, careful governance, and alignment with international best practices are increasingly essential to ensure sustainable growth and investment attraction.

As Africa positions itself at the intersection of resource wealth, infrastructure expansion, and digital innovation, the continent is navigating complex trade-offs between opportunity, risk, and long-term value creation.

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