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NPP must remain in opposition forever if they don’t bring Ofori-Atta — Ebo Buckman

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Ebo Buckman
FRI, 19 DEC 2025
Ebo Buckman

A leading member of the United Party (UP), Ebo Buckman, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) risks long-term political irrelevance if it fails to ensure the return of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to face prosecution in Ghana.

Mr Ofori-Atta is facing 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences over his alleged role in the SML scandal and other transactions.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has confirmed that a formal extradition request has been submitted to authorities in the United States, even as the former minister is reported to have hired lawyers to contest the move.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Friday, December 19, Mr Buckman argued that accountability must take precedence over partisan loyalty if the NPP hopes to regain public trust.

“So long as that man remains abroad, the NPP must remain in opposition. Ghanaians, let’s be serious,” he said.

Mr Buckman accused the former governing party of abandoning responsibility after presiding over what he described as severe economic hardship, warning that failure to act decisively would further alienate voters.

“If they don’t bring that man back, the party must forget about coming back to power. We can’t destroy this country in the name of political parties,” he added.

He also called for urgent steps to secure and freeze assets linked to alleged corruption, stressing that accountability is essential to safeguarding Ghana’s future and restoring confidence in public leadership.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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