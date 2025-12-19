National Sanitation Day: Don't put down your brooms - Volta REHO urges women 

The Volta Regional Environmental Health Officer, Madam Stella Kumedzro, has called on women across the country to take the lead in maintaining environmental cleanliness by making regular sweeping and sanitation practices part of their daily lives.

She stressed that a clean environment is essential for healthy living and the prevention of disease, warning that poor sanitation continues to pose serious risks to families and communities.

Madam Kumedzro made the appeal during the launch of National Sanitation Day at the Agortime Kpetoe Health Center in the Agortime Ziope District on December 18, 2025. The event marked the official commencement of monthly sanitation exercises in the district. She commended the women of Kpetoe for their strong turnout and encouraged them to remain consistent in promoting cleanliness in their homes and neighbourhoods.

She observed that one of the major challenges with sanitation is the tendency for areas to become dirty shortly after being cleaned. She therefore urged residents, especially women, not to put their brooms away but to make cleanliness a continuous habit. According to her, a clean environment is directly linked to the health, growth and future success of children.

Madam Kumedzro noted that persistent sanitation problems negatively affect children’s ability to learn and thrive, stressing that maintaining proper hygiene is key to helping them reach their full potential. She encouraged the community to uphold high sanitation standards as a foundation for healthy living.

The Regional Environmental Health Officer also advised residents to construct household toilet facilities instead of relying on open defecation or public toilets. She described the absence of household toilets in many homes within the district as unacceptable and insisted that every household must take responsibility for providing its own facility.

On the issue of free range animal rearing, Madam Kumedzro cautioned residents to keep animals such as goats and sheep in pens to prevent them from roaming and defecating in public spaces. She warned against attacks on taskforce members who enforce sanitation regulations, noting that her office has engaged the police and that offenders will be arrested if the practice continues.

She further expressed concern about the conduct of some commercial motorbike riders, popularly known as okada riders, who ride through communities during communal labour hours, thereby undermining collective sanitation efforts. She appealed to all residents to support sanitation activities and help preserve the Volta Region’s reputation as one of the cleanest in the country.

Madam Kumedzro also urged Assembly members to consistently remind their constituents to respond to clean up exercises and to play active roles in maintaining clean and healthy communities, stressing that sanitation requires collective responsibility.

The Agortime Ziope District marked National Sanitation Day with a cleanup exercise at the Agortime Kpetoe Health Center, bringing together a wide range of participants including the Queen of Agortime Kpetoe, Manye Avorkpo, traditional leaders, and officials from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Customs.

Participants worked together to desilt gutters, weed overgrown areas and sweep the frontage of the health facility. Officials from the Volta Regional Environmental Health Office and the Ghana Health Service in the Agortime Ziope District also took part, underscoring a shared commitment to improving sanitation in the community. The exercise formed part of the nationwide relaunch of National Sanitation Day by the President and signalled the start of regular monthly clean up activities in the district.

The District Chief Director of the Agortime Ziope District, Ruben Akufo, announced that the district will now observe National Sanitation Day on the first Thursday of every month instead of the first Saturday. He explained that the change was intended to avoid clashes with other events and ensure greater participation.

Mr Akufo urged residents to take personal responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean at all times, emphasizing that sanitation should not be left solely to Zoomlion or Environmental Health officers. He stressed that maintaining a clean environment is a matter of public health and a shared duty for all residents.