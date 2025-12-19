Alex Tetteh invokes curses on Atta Akyea over alleged meeting with Ken Agyapong

A communications team member for New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has taken a dramatic turn in an ongoing public dispute by performing traditional rites to invoke curses against former Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea.

Alex Tetteh carried out the rituals on Thursday, December 18, 2025, in response to Atta Akyea’s categorical denial of claims that he met Kennedy Agyapong at Heathrow Airport in London in 2016 and made disparaging remarks about then presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Speaking during the ritual, which involved the pouring of libation with bottles of schnapps, Tetteh said his actions were meant to summon spiritual consequences if Atta Akyea was deliberately denying an encounter he knew had taken place.

According to him, if Kennedy Agyapong’s account of the alleged Heathrow meeting was truthful and Atta Akyea was falsely refuting it to damage the reputation of the NPP flagbearer hopeful, then the curses invoked should descend on him and those close to him.

Tetteh described Atta Akyea’s denial as deeply provocative, insisting it was unacceptable for someone to meet another individual and later go on television to deny the encounter. As part of the rites, he slaughtered a lamb, reinforcing his claim that the denial amounted to a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the truth.

He further extended the invocation to cover any persons he accused of spreading falsehoods about Kennedy Agyapong, warning that efforts to malign the politician’s character would not go unanswered.

The controversy erupted earlier in the week when Kennedy Agyapong alleged on UTV that Atta Akyea had spoken uncomplimentarily about Nana Akufo-Addo during a conversation at Heathrow Airport in 2016.

However, appearing on the same television station on Wednesday, Atta Akyea flatly rejected the claim, describing it as false and unfounded. He stated unequivocally that he had never met Kennedy Agyapong at Heathrow Airport nor held any discussion with him about the former President.

He referred to the allegation as a “baseless lie” and said he had no recollection of any such encounter, dismissively referring to Agyapong by his nickname, “Akompreko.”

Atta Akyea further argued that even if such a meeting had taken place and critical comments were made, publicly disclosing a private conversation would raise serious questions about Kennedy Agyapong’s character and his ability to keep confidential matters private.

To reinforce his denial, the former Works and Housing Minister challenged Kennedy Agyapong to provide documentary evidence, calling for both of them to present their passports to establish whether they were at Heathrow Airport at the same time.

He maintained firmly that no such meeting ever occurred and reiterated that he never discussed Nana Akufo Addo with Kennedy Agyapong at Heathrow Airport.