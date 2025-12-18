L.I. 2462 revocation cosmetic move — Minority

Member of Parliament for Walewale, Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama, has sharply criticised the government’s decision to ban mining in forest reserves, describing it as a superficial move that does little to confront the real scale of illegal mining across the country.

According to the lawmaker, galamsey activities continue unchecked in river bodies, communities and settlements, insisting that the revocation of laws permitting mining in forest reserves does not amount to a genuine or effective strategy to halt environmental destruction.

Mr Tiah Mahama was reacting to the repeal of Legislative Instrument 2462, which previously granted the President authority to approve mining activities in forest reserves. He warned that without firm enforcement and sustained action on the ground, illegal mining could intensify rather than decline.

“Illegal mining is not happening in forest reserves alone. It is happening in water bodies, within communities and settlements. So I don’t think this is a clear demonstration of the president’s commitment to fighting illegal mining,” he said.

He argued that the President did not need to revoke the law to show commitment, stressing that executive resolve and enforcement were what truly mattered.

“The president does not need to revoke the law. He can decide to say he is not going to allow. It will not change anything. I think this is a cosmetic approach. The fight against illegal mining is getting out of the hands of government,” the Walewale MP added.

However, a different view has been expressed by the Member of Parliament for Tain, Sulemana Adama, who defended the government’s action and described the repeal of L.I. 2462 as a strong signal of political will.

“It is one of the main commitments you can ever show. I concede that galamsey has not been eradicated, but the commitment that the president has shown is more than what we saw in the previous government. We are yet to reap the benefit,” he said.

The government has formally revoked Legislative Instrument 2462 following the passage of the Environmental Protection Mining in Forest Reserves Revocation Instrument 2025. The law took effect on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, after it matured in Parliament, having been laid by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

L.I. 2462 had attracted sustained criticism from environmental groups and sections of the public, who blamed it for worsening the impact of illegal mining. Critics argued that the instrument created loopholes that allowed mining activities in protected forest areas, undermining conservation efforts and accelerating environmental degradation.

While government maintains that the repeal marks a decisive step in protecting forest reserves, critics insist that unless enforcement is strengthened beyond legislation, the destruction caused by galamsey will continue unabated.