Upper East FDA disposes unwholesome, unregistered products worth GH¢400,000

The Upper East Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has safely disposed of unwholesome, unregistered, expired and non-confirming regulated products confiscated from markets across the Region.

The products, confiscated during the Authority's routine market surveillance across the region, were valued at GH¢400,000.00.

The products included food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, herbal medicines, food supplements, household chemicals and tobacco products, seized from provision shops, Over The Counter Medicines Shops (OTCMS), pharmacies, open markets among others.

The FDA officials, in the presence of their counterparts from the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), the Environmental and Sanitation Agency, the Ghana Police Service, among other stakeholders, ensured that the products were burnt to ashes.

The exercise was in accordance with part seven section 132, subsection two and three of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851, which mandates the FDA to supervise the safe disposal of unwholesome regulated products.

Mr Abel Ndego, the Acting Upper West Regional Head of the Authority, in an interview with journalists after the disposal, said the FDA was mandated to rid the market of all products within the ambit of regulations of the FDA that were not in conformance with the law and regulatory standards.

“This is a very important exercise because it comes to reiterate the FDA's commitment at ensuring that the public is protected,” the Acting Regional Head said.

He noted that the yuletide, which was usually prone to lots of exposure to unregistered and unwholesome products was gradually approaching saying, “We want to take the opportunity to crave the indulgence of the general public to be cautious about how they go about shopping.

“Make sure you buy products that are accredited and registered by the FDA. Ensure you buy from traceable sources and accredited outlets. This will ensure that the products you are going to consume during the yuletide are safe, and are of the highest quality for you and your family,” Mr Ndego advised.

He acknowledged and thanked stakeholders including the EPA, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Health Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Environmental and Sanitation Agency for their effective collaboration with the FDA.

GNA