Ms Doris Ocansey, the Adolescent Health Focal Person at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, has cautioned adolescents and young people against the frequent use of emergency contraceptive pills, warning that abuse could have adverse health implications.

She explained that emergency contraceptive pills contained significantly higher levels of hormones than standard daily contraceptives.

She noted that while regular pills were designed to be taken over a 28-day cycle, emergency pills were intended for use within 24 to 48 hours after unprotected sexual intercourse.

Ms Ocansey cautioned that the repeated administration of such high hormonal doses, which the body did not require on a regular basis, could lead to menstrual irregularities and potential fertility challenges.

She emphasised that health personnel must continue to promote abstinence among the youth even though many were sexually active.

She said that while condoms and other contraceptives were available, condoms were the only method that offered dual protection against both sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and pregnancy, adding, however, that they did not guarantee 100 per cent protection.

According to her, abstinence remained the only assured means of preventing both unwanted pregnancies and STDs.

Ms Ocansey, touching on defilement and rape, noted that healthcare providers were often the first point of contact for victims of sexual abuse.

She said while medical personnel provided immediate care, including testing and treatment for infections, the responsibility for social interventions, such as reporting cases to the appropriate authorities, fell under the mandate of the District Social Welfare Office.

On abortion, she highlighted the health risks associated with the practice, particularly among young girls.

Responding to a question on healthcare workers allegedly performing abortions privately in their homes, she clarified that such practices were illegal and constituted a criminal offence.

She urged health personnel to report colleagues found to be engaging in such unlawful activities.

Ms Ocansey advised the youth against engaging in unsafe termination of pregnancies and urged them to contact the health institutions for all their medical needs instead of taking concoctions and being rushed to the hospitals when complications occurred.

GNA