The Needed Worldwide Repentance Towards Enough Cameras Beyond Schools

For decades, I have been calling on the world to embrace a strong culture of cameras, and it largely fell on deaf ears, or are they reluctantly dragging their feet in fear, greed, or arrogance? So when I seemingly compromise by specifically mentioning schools, please interpret it as a priority, and I am not giving up on why other workplaces can benefit from a stronger culture of cameras. Claiming it as a need may baffle those who do not understand time based needs in a world of evolution. By worldwide, I am obligated to give examples across countries. The word repentance clearly indicates we are already in the wrong, perhaps beyond priority. When I mentioned enough in the title, it signals that more efforts are needed, but some are even yet to start for schools or be convinced enough. Writing is a tough world and demands giving verifiable examples at times. So, naming names becomes crucial at times, and giving verifiable examples often demands a leaning. By using tiny Gambia alone, our rising problems may be trivialised by many around the world, but love also demands you and I to care worldwide. So I will add Nigeria and the U.S to ease the understanding and give examples people can easily relate to. Although almost everyone on earth is guilty, I am faulting Journalists and Politicians as the most guilty parties, and will they sincerely repent and by when?

Within these past weeks, a student is accused of attempted murder of a teacher in tiny Gambia, and almost no Gambian journalist or politician called for a culture of cameras, for learning and justice above speculations. If they had echoed me enough, the cameras would have deterred the incident or revealed better than their claims. Nigeria went through another school kidnapping that even Nigerian journalists often poorly report on, but will they humbly learn from me, or lament how guilty Trump wrongly accuses them of a different 'crime'... Similarly, the shootings at Brown University and the killing of Charlie Kirk in a University are all revealing lack of enough cameras in even the u.s. Yes, revealing how the victim was shot is important, but failing to reveal the culprit while in the act is revealing not enough cameras, and even Candace Owens is yet to talk about that part. We can make memes as to how Trump neglects American lives beyond Christians, or we can suggest gently and be ready to escalate where need be.

Bridging the Gap: When I was a kid in poor Gambia, when no university or television existed in poor Gambia, I was still exposed to movies like scarface. Obama argues social media makes the difference worse? Such movies taught me 'security Cameras' existed for those who care about their security, be they rich criminals, or what percentage of an elite in the u.s and every country per decade? New Technology tends to be expensive and a blessing for the elite in a capitalist world, until it reaches China to expose some of the poor are guilty in understanding what is value or priority. Today, I estimate the top one to five percent of even poor Gambia own cameras in their homes and specific places of their workplaces. If Elite Gambia thinks security cameras are for the elite and indifferently thinks there should be decades gap before the poorest Gambian own cameras, then what is the tolerable gap between the angels, the west, Asia, and Africa +? Jarga! Focus on schools, perhaps they may care about the children. OK, I mean from the government to the local level, we must understand the importance of cameras to prioritise it, but the worst of Gambians or Africans are often decades behind understanding the importance of accepting new blessings, thus may partially be stumbling block and hints why God allows huge gaps until the New Gambian or New African rises from thinking and beyond.

The problem is certainly a human problem, because I know both Nigeria and u.s are not even rightly urging for the needed investments on Cameras. Again, the mentioned countries are just examples with verifiable interest.

It has been about five days since the shooting at Brown University in the u.s, and the suspect is not yet even properly identified, let alone captured. You may call me naive, but I believe enough cameras could have deterred at least half the crimes we face in the average countries. A more relatable discussion is how lack of enough and high quality cameras is not fully discussed beyond the Brown University incident. It happens to be an elite University, where it is reported that a single student may pay up to one hundred thousand dollars per year. While some journalists discuss gun control, they are not even demanding that all gun sales should be under camera, forwarded to a special office, and further reviews be made. Right to know and layers of verification can make Hunter Biden or xyz understand the possibility of being caught as a buyer or reckless seller. OK that may be futuristic, coming from poor Gambia, one of the countries God and/or the U.S neglected for so long on what, or are we part of the new blessings before the rising new curses are stopped?

Few journalists talk about an elite University like Brown should have enough cameras, but that insinuates poor colleges are left out for weapons or ballrooms+ as priority until when? I expect journalists and politicians to be calling for new revisable standards for learning institutions on cameras before standards on entry to even the neglected public schools. The university pushed back by claiming they have over one thousand cameras for primarily the more valued staff before secondarily for the students? What type of cameras do they have, 360 degrees or the poor stagnant type I bought over two decades ago? The picture quality from both Brown University and Utah University reveal something like 2 or 4 megapixel cameras, when good laws should demand at least 8 megapixel 360 degree cameras for most businesses, including private schools to operate. Like the questionable argument on medical gifts , those cameras should not fit as gifts to the University of the Gambia, unless it says you can resell them to buy better time based quality cameras. Auctioning them to be used as secondary cameras or towards research for even high school students may invent much more if access to knowledge and parts become a lot more universal.

Should classes have cameras may be endless debates, but you can always see fear, greed, and arrogance from those who object. Be it primary school or university, I would prefer a recorded class if reincarnation was to occur, but love means wishing and working for others to have what you did not enjoy. From bullying to cheating, a recording to be kept for over a hundred years by law will improve behaviours of teachers and students. Please do not tell that to the cowards who fear stupid mistakes we can laugh at and tolerate, but how about the lying and cruelty it will deter is not for the mentally blind; what it will solve is far above blind trust, speculations, guesses, assumptions, etc. All public places and over one kilometres of all school's surrounding should be under high quality cameras. Take it from the weapons for Israel or AI budgets, or crowdfund it from those buying sad flowers, when girls refuse to buy me happy flowers. OK jarga, is it all about you like Trump or wishing to have better than the Epstein and Obama girls? No! Part of me is in a joking mood, but I am angry at our so-called best minds, because it seems like they are rejecting a major God's blessing like clitoris, cannabis, and even conventional learning for idiots like Boko Haram.

Although I partly fault Nigerian officials and journalists on these school abductions, I totally disagree with Trump on their crimes and the solution. First and foremost, I think the neglected children through indifference from decades ago are coming back to hunt us, but we are still neglecting millions of children. This is not to justify their wrongs by any means, unless you ignore how I am ready to deter and hunt them more than world leaders have demonstrated so far. I called for worldwide mandatory education, not just worldwide culture of cameras. If me and you are directing the children to the schools, it is also our shared responsibility to protect them with every new blessing the kind Lord offers. From grants to loans, I expect President Tinubu and all presidents to make enough efforts for enough schools and enough cameras more than anything he may tout as accomplishments or goals. We cannot take claims, but where are the verifiable efforts that Tinubu and his predecessors did on cameras for schools? Did Tinubu or the minister of Education and minister of interior+ of every country ever write to different governments beyond richer Saudi and U.S for multiple camera factories, or how can I ignore Buhari asking for a gun factory from u.s? If governments failed to respond within days or weeks, care demands you check with seemingly caring billionaires like Bill Gates, Makenzie Scott, etc or are there caring Arab billionaires who value children or Iqrah (learning) and security? If we indifferently neglect the security of the children of our own species, then how can we expect angels or different species to care for us? Again, I have seen or heard hundreds of billions of help between countries, but often on infrastructure for the elite with questionable arguments like trickle down.

Beside governments and rich folks, you can openly call on individuals for crowdfunding. The level of transparency and things like fund matching can be smartly used to buy not only enough 360 degrees cameras, but even drone cameras on regular or emergency deployment. First, I expect criminals to abstain when they understand the chances of being caught is extremely high. However, a daring attack met with new and smarter approaches can lead to further deterrence. By having enough cameras in and around schools, plus multiple drone cameras that can follow them after any attack will hint where the putting on mask versus taking it off occur. As I often said, it is best for we the civilians to own more cameras than the governments. This does not mean I do not want governments to buy more cameras, but our responsibilities on investing on cameras is arguably more vital than voting the 'wrong' candidates or one-way thinking that they may care... If richest criminals understood the importance of cameras decades ago, then only worse than 'criminals' will doubt the importance of cameras in 2025, when China and even u.s is sometimes selling 360 degree 8 megapixels cameras for around $25. Sunglass cameras and many body cameras are now more affordable. So stingy universities who refuse to update their cameras are just one part of the problem, but individuals who think their monthly or annual budget for clothes, alcohol, clubbing, saving to visit Mecca or Rome+ are more important than camera buying are delusional and must be pressured from words towards new laws.

Although the leaning of the article is about school cameras, I believe in worldwide culture of cameras in all public places. People must adapt in how to learn, work, and have fun under camera. Care may demand we prioritise our children or schools, but having mandatory vehicle cameras is overdue. I believe such vehicle cameras will help a lot more than mandatory seat belts. Again, we will see deterrence and more prudence. People will drive more carefully, especially if we make better laws like fine sharing. Accidents will be investigated with much more accuracy than corrupt officials measuring with tapelines.

Trump is less likely to help with technology transfer for Africa to have countless camera factories, but we can try him with better memes than the Somalians are doing. Why use millions of dollars to bomb Nigeria where Muslims suffer from terrorism like or more than Christians, when you can help with cameras? The worst of Americans may argue America first on cameras, but I mean an AI video of Trump or xyz helping the whole world with enough cameras within months is feasible in sweet theory and practically. Yes, we need billions of cameras, but making such cameras can be easier than making vaccines. May God reveal the multiple paths and facilitate its realization asap. A sick person may argue health is more vital, but cameras actually help humankind on health, wealth, and character. Cameras are arguably among the top three human made products in regards to higher blessings of our time. Cameras bring heavenly character or heaven on earth, except it includes confronting wrongdoers of all religions, all races, etc. So, do expect resistance from the wrongdoers like Florida claims 'no recording of even abusive cops'.

The best of people must understand that our responsibility to confront wrongdoers with God's blessings is higher than confronting disbelievers who do not attack us. As per ch. 103, if we refuse to exhort the wrongdoers to truth upon truth, we become part of the lost. By wrongdoers, I primarily mean liars and cruel ones. I am among the most tolerable folks on stupidity, at least in regards to punishing it. However, we must understand the importance of confronting even children on lying and cruelty. We should help build character with every tool God bless us with. I have repeatedly said that punishment may be the least important blessing where cameras may help us with, without trivialising the importance of due punishment. Those who believe in guns may argue a price to pay as sacrifice. So those who believe in cameras must be willing to sacrifice beyond money. No one wants to be caught in stupid choices, but remember the cameras will also reveal your intelligent, truthful, and kind choices. So dust off the occasional mistakes of your own, learn from others' mistakes, and let's accept more of God's conquest for a just world.

You can ignore the rising thousands or millions of problems in schools with outdated tools of yesterday or you wrongly focus on how a camera may shame a child or teacher towards suicide? Then we use that suicide to teach children how to better manage any so-called shame with repentance and learning to be better than your past. Imagine your worst choice while in school and laugh it off if you were trying like Jarga or better than me. Imagine a terrible choice you endured or heard in school, and how cameras could have averted it or help solve the dilemma, then brave up to care for the billions of children and adults cameras will help. A school, city, country, or world with enough quality cameras is a heaven or closer to heaven on earth. However, heaven can be very futuristic to those unwilling or unable to adapt. No one or government can stop the inevitable culture of cameras, but folks like me are just trying to speed it up, welcome it. You cannot stop me or anyone from wearing sunglass cameras on the streets and I will record even what you may surprisingly learn from or enjoy, but fear may make you consider my type dangerous? You can have laws that compensate me where I do good or stop the bad ones from commercialising others' image.

I have the right to record Jimmy Kimmel, Beyonce, or anyone walking on the streets. Uploading it free or selling it will have to compete with many things. We cannot allow the fears of the top one percent to dictate what public cameras should do or the policies around them.

Good over evil on Cameras: Most of humankind know better on publishing versus viewing. Unless it is a live event like the Charlie Kirk shooting, the shootings at Bondi in Australia reveal many things about cameras and human behaviour. The killings were captured on cameras but how many publish them and how many of us want to see such pictures? The heroic tackling of one of the gunmen is thanks to cameras where more cameras could have made it more entertaining and interesting. Imagine if the hero and countless people had sunglass cameras, the angles it will reveal? I wonder if they compensated the camera owner or if the hero was not glad someone was recording without his permission? By entering public space, our natural eyes and minds are permitted to record, but the same God of learning permits us to record you in public places, except we have some visible d[oers of]evils called politicians or xyz who may disagree alongside their questionable voters.

Veils and Masks: Yes we understand winters can be hard, but seeing how many shooters are using masks to disguise themselves, it makes sense to come up with new rules and laws. After every ten blocks and special places like entry or exit points of a school or university, you must briefly remove your mask . Vividly mark points and very clear audio reminders, or let the security card or an AI alarms on who refuses to... I oppose even government officials like ICE agents, ecomig forces, or anyone entering my property, or where I have authority, with a mask. Even so-called religious folks should be forced to reveal their faces in certain public places. Within 24 hours , a new law or at least an executive order could have been made and no sane person will disagree. The journalists also failed to suggest such, but did God choose the cannabis and camera man , and humans refuse to accept me... ?

New Tips For Journalists: How you report matters. Do not be echo chambers for questionable politicians, but rather learn from me, the chief journalist who wants stronger journalists. Multiple Nigerian Media houses will report: ' the authorities said, We are taking all measures to bring them to justice [except enough cameras beyond school zones] ...' oops! It becomes a powerful suggestion and challenge, not just a report. Imagine if even 25 to 50% of Nigerian media houses report like that by next week, and social media blows up. The sitting and opposition leaders can then read your editorials+ on investment for cameras to act or at least promise. Similarly, western media are not urging their public enough on how they must invest a lot more on cameras. Yes, I was among the first to call for mandatory cameras for cops, decades ago, but many professions should be able to work under cameras. Banks are doing it and at least 95% of all workplaces will significantly improve when working under cameras. Even pornstars can work under cameras, so learn to adapt or go with Elon Musk to another planet, but I have the right to record Elon Musk or anyone using Ketamine in public space or the workplaces . You cannot allow anyone to oppose cameras publicly or prepare a debate or spiritual battle between me and such folks. Journalists can join me in urging the rich to help the poor, but we cannot accept excuses even from the poor. We must pressure all until the achievements are made and futuristic leaders must eventually mandate cameras in many places that will be too controversial to discuss now, because humans are dangerously in fear and refusing to adapt. After any reporting where cameras could have helped, make a meme or xyz: President Barrow, Tinubu, Trump or xyz says or vividly demonstrates his security and infrastructures are more important than the security of our schools or xyz ?

You can suggest things like a special raffle to win millions through camera buying and submitting footage, then the poorest farmer will suddenly be able to afford cameras after weekly or monthly wins. Money! Even Jarga loves money, but I serve millions and trying to serve billions, so I wonder when will God be financially kind to me enough? Well, at least I am not lying and being cruel, and not afraid of taking any job under camera, including being the president or foreign minister of the Gambia, Nigeria, and u.s, considering I seem to love the citizens of the world more than their leaders and parents.

'My child should not be recorded when making stupid choices', but you will be so happy when I record your child doing wonders in or outside the class. You will be even happier if I record many other things or how children may learn quicker and understand no more respite for liars and cruel ones, including child bullies. Only the devils and those who have devilish children with the devil, as per ch.17:64 are in fear or worry about of even cameras. 'On the friends of Allah, they shall not fear or worry [about camera or any blessing, but begging God for more of his natural and man-made blessings]'. Hello children of God, if any, no more will we allow devilish children or adults to hurt you or normalise evil of what level as 'children are children'. Hello children of the devil(s), welcome to a new world of learn fast or learn the hard way, because Jarga Kebba Gigo is reborn and leading the leaders of the world on many fronts. Repent, repent, or God's curse be upon you; who oppose cameras, God's curse be upon you' is the new song of the morning, but I am yet to have a fantastic home studio to wow social media. Until then, I was reclining, sunbathing in sweet Gambia, because the anti-camera folks are lucky I am not yet a billionaire to impose worldwide cameras through subsidies and other tactics. Thank you God for the countless happiness, enormous knowledge, but please help me with A+ health and at least millionaire level on wealth, including to own HydroSunAroma in a nice penthouse. Which governments or Billionaires will spare a few billions towards the worldwide culture of cameras for Schools and I will gladly manage the factories or stores, including doing some voluntary work beyond writing? May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn