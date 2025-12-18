Nigeria’s Regional Security Push Amid Deepening Domestic Insecurity

In early December 2025, Nigeria demonstrated its growing strategic strength and assertiveness on the West African stage by taking decisive action to prevent a coup attempt in the neighboring Republic of Benin. The intervention, which involved the deployment of fighter jets, precision airstrikes, and ground troops in support of loyalist Beninese forces, was carried out under the framework of ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States. While the operation was hailed as a triumph of regional diplomacy and military coordination, it also highlights a stark paradox: Nigeria’s outward projection of strength contrasts sharply with its ongoing struggle against pervasive internal insecurity.

The Benin Coup Attempt and Nigeria’s Intervention

The coup attempt in Benin involved a faction of mutinous soldiers briefly seizing strategic sites in Cotonou, including the national television station and military installations, in an effort to overthrow President Patrice Talon. Following urgent requests for assistance from Benin’s government, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the immediate deployment of air and ground forces to support loyalist troops in restoring constitutional order. The operation was executed with precision, ensuring minimal civilian casualties while neutralizing the mutineers. ECOWAS officials praised Nigeria’s rapid response as a model of collective security cooperation, underscoring the country’s critical role as a regional stabilizer.

Nigerian authorities framed the intervention as a preventive measure to stop a potential “coup domino effect” that could threaten democratic governance across West Africa. Analysts noted that a successful coup in Benin might have inspired similar attempts in other countries, especially those facing fragile political institutions. Nigeria’s willingness to act decisively reinforced its standing as a security heavyweight in ECOWAS, capable of projecting power beyond its borders to defend constitutional democracy.

However, the domestic response to the intervention was mixed. While many applauded Nigeria’s role in safeguarding democracy abroad, critics questioned why similar urgency is not applied to internal security challenges, where citizens face frequent threats from insurgency, banditry, and kidnappings.

Regional Fallout: Burkina Faso Incident

The implications of Nigeria’s Benin intervention quickly reverberated across the region. On December 8, a Nigerian Air Force C-130 transport plane en route to maintenance abroad was forced to make an emergency landing in Burkina Faso, a country governed by a military junta and part of the breakaway Alliance of Sahel States (AES) alongside Mali and Niger. Burkina Faso initially detained the aircrew, alleging airspace violations amid heightened tensions following Nigeria’s Benin operation.

The incident underscored the complexities of regional security. The AES, wary of Nigerian interventionism, had placed its air defenses on alert. While Abuja insisted the landing was a precautionary safety measure, the episode briefly escalated diplomatic tensions. After sustained talks, Burkina Faso released the 11 Nigerian aircrew and the aircraft, agreeing to improved coordination to prevent similar misunderstandings. This incident highlighted the thin line Nigeria must navigate between acting decisively to support democracy in its neighborhood and avoiding friction with regional actors outside ECOWAS’s mainstream.

Internal Security Challenges: A Persistent Threat

While Nigeria projects strength abroad, its internal security situation remains deeply troubling. Violence and insecurity continue to affect multiple regions, undermining public confidence and threatening economic and social stability.

Insurgency and Jihadist Activity

In the northeast, Boko Haram and affiliated jihadist factions remain active. Villages are frequently attacked, convoys ambushed, and security forces targeted, leading to thousands of deaths and mass displacement. These insurgent groups exploit weak governance, difficult terrain, and porous borders to sustain their operations, often spilling into neighboring Niger and Chad.

Banditry and Criminal Networks

In the northwest and central regions, banditry, kidnappings, and armed criminal gangs continue to terrorize communities. High-profile incidents, including attacks on schools and churches, have become increasingly common, creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust. Kidnappers often demand substantial ransoms, and the government struggles to secure the release of captives, exposing systemic weaknesses in intelligence and law enforcement coordination.

Socioeconomic and Political Drivers

Underlying these security challenges are long-standing socioeconomic grievances. High unemployment, extreme poverty, and limited access to education provide fertile ground for recruitment into criminal and extremist networks. Political marginalization and weak local governance exacerbate tensions, leaving citizens vulnerable to exploitation by armed groups. These factors, combined with the vast and sometimes inaccessible terrain of Nigeria’s northern and central states, create a security environment that is difficult to stabilize.

The Paradox of Nigeria’s Security Posture

Nigeria’s dual reality is striking. On one hand, the country’s decisive action in Benin demonstrates its capacity to project power and safeguard regional stability. It reinforces ECOWAS’s credibility, deters potential coup plotters in the sub-region, and establishes Nigeria as a strategic linchpin in West African security affairs.

On the other hand, the same country struggles to guarantee safety within its own borders. Millions of Nigerians face daily threats from insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers. Security forces are stretched thin, intelligence capabilities are fragmented and public trust in the government’s ability to maintain law and order is declining. The Burkina Faso incident further illustrates how Nigeria’s external engagements can complicate regional relations, particularly with countries outside ECOWAS.

Analysts argue that Nigeria’s effectiveness as a regional security actor is inextricably linked to its domestic stability. Insecurity at home diminishes the government’s capacity to project power abroad, strains resources, and limits the ability to respond swiftly to regional crises. Conversely, persistent threats across borders can exacerbate domestic insecurity by facilitating the movement of armed groups, weapons, and illicit funding.

Implications for the Future

The events of December 2025 carry several lessons for Nigeria and West Africa at large. First, collective security mechanisms, like ECOWAS, are only as effective as the member states that implement them. Nigeria’s willingness to intervene in Benin demonstrates leadership, but sustained regional stability will require broader cooperation, intelligence-sharing, and trust among states, including those outside ECOWAS.

Second, Nigeria must address internal vulnerabilities. Strengthening domestic security involves not only deploying more troops or upgrading equipment but also improving governance, reducing poverty, enhancing intelligence capabilities, and addressing political grievances that fuel violence. Without this internal foundation, Nigeria’s ability to act as a stabilizing force abroad will remain constrained.

Finally, the duality of Nigeria’s role defender of democracy in neighboring countries while struggling with internal insecurity highlights the interconnectedness of domestic and regional stability. In a region where borders are porous and armed groups operate transnational, Nigeria’s internal challenges are inseparable from its regional security responsibilities.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s successful intervention in Benin and the subsequent Burkina Faso incident illustrate the country’s strategic capacity and ambition as a West African security leader. Yet they also expose the persistent fragility of internal security, where insurgency, banditry, and abductions threaten millions of lives. The juxtaposition of regional strength and domestic vulnerability underscores a central truth: for Nigeria to be a credible and effective stabilizer in West Africa, it must simultaneously secure its own territory, protect its citizens, and address the socioeconomic and political drivers of violence. Only by achieving stability at home can Nigeria hope to sustain its leadership role abroad, ensuring peace and democratic resilience across the region.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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