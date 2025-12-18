NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia not responsible for 2024 defeat’ — Nana Akomea to Bryan Acheampong

The Chairman of the Communications Directorate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Nana Akomea, has rejected claims that the former Vice President’s candidature caused the New Patriotic Party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

The claim was recently made by Abetifi MP and flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who claimed that Dr Bawumia’s candidature largely accounted for the party’s loss.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme on Thursday, December 18, Nana Akomea described the claim as speculative and unsupported by evidence.

He said multiple surveys conducted before the 2024 elections, including studies by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Afrobarometer and Global Info Analytics, consistently pointed to economic hardship and living conditions as the main factors likely to cost the NPP the election.

According to him, post-election reviews such as the Prof Mike Ocquaye Committee report and research by Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung also reached the same conclusion, citing economic challenges and public dissatisfaction with government as the key reasons for the defeat.

“In none of these credible research works was Dr Bawumia’s candidature identified as the cause of the NPP’s loss,” Nana Akomea said.

He challenged Bryan Acheampong to cite any recognised survey or study that directly links the party’s defeat to Dr Bawumia’s candidacy.

Nana Akomea added that recent surveys ahead of the NPP’s internal elections, including those by Global Info Analytics and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, show growing support for Dr Bawumia among party delegates, which he said further weakens claims blaming him for the 2024 loss.