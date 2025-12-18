HIV/AIDS testing should be mandatory requirement for job applicants — Habib Iddrisu

The First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has called for mandatory HIV/AIDS testing to be incorporated into recruitment and workplace health screening processes in Ghana.

He argues that rising HIV infections make it necessary for individuals to know their status early in order to access treatment and support.

The Tolon MP made the call on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 18, adding that recent data and public health briefings point to an increase in HIV-positive cases across several regions of the country.

He further noted that compulsory testing, particularly at the point of employment, would help with early detection and responsible management of the disease.

The MP also stressed that testing must be matched with guaranteed access to free medication for those who test positive.

“It should be part of the requirements in every organisation in Ghana that if you are going to be engaged for employment, HIV testing should be part of the health screening,” he said.

However, the proposal has triggered criticism from some people who have concerns raised about privacy and stigma.

In his reaction, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Digital Centres, Dzifa Gunu, has cautioned that mandatory workplace testing could worsen discrimination against people living with HIV.

“The world is fighting stigmatization in a bid to reduce the spread of the disease. Why do you want to add to an organisational culture the HIV status of individuals?” he questioned in a Facebook post.