Frozen Assets, Burning Questions: Survival vs. the Rule of Law

War strips politics of comfort and replaces it with urgency. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s warning to European Union leaders that Ukraine is months away from running out of money is not diplomatic theatre; it is a blunt expression of wartime reality. When he says that without fresh funding Ukraine may have to scale back drone production by spring, he is effectively telling Europe that battlefield momentum and economic survival are now inseparable. His call for the EU to unlock frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s military and economic needs therefore deserves neither reflexive applause nor outright dismissal, but a sober, hard-headed assessment.

At stake is more than money. It is a test of how far Europe is willing to stretch law, morality, and precedent in the face of a war that has already redrawn the continent’s security map.

Zelensky’s Logic

From Kyiv’s perspective, the argument is brutally simple. Russia launched an unprovoked invasion, caused massive destruction, displaced millions and continues to prosecute a war of attrition. Ukraine’s economy has been hollowed out, its tax base weakened and its military effort sustained largely by external support. If frozen Russian assets, around €210 billion held largely within the EU, exist, why should they sit idle while Ukraine bleeds?

Zelensky’s appeal to EU leaders is therefore rooted in strategic necessity rather than moral grandstanding. Western military aid, particularly from the United States, has become less predictable due to domestic political gridlock. European support, while steady, is increasingly strained by war fatigue, budget pressures and electoral politics. For Ukraine, frozen Russian money looks like the only pool deep enough to guarantee continuity.

Yet necessity, however compelling, does not automatically confer legitimacy.

Europe’s Dilemma

The EU’s hesitation, especially from countries like Belgium, where most of the assets are held via Euroclear, reflects more than bureaucratic caution. It reflects fear of crossing a legal and political Rubicon.

Under international law, sovereign assets enjoy immunity. Freezing them is already an extraordinary step, justified by sanctions regimes responding to breaches of international peace and security. Confiscating or repurposing them, even as a “loan”, is something else entirely. It risks undermining a foundational principle of the global financial system: that state assets held abroad are protected from seizure.

European leaders worry that once this line is crossed, it cannot be uncrossed. Today it is Russia; tomorrow it could be any state that falls foul of a powerful coalition. Such a precedent could accelerate the fragmentation of the global financial order, encouraging authoritarian and non-aligned states to pull reserves out of Western jurisdictions. The long-term cost to Europe’s financial credibility could be substantial.

This is why Belgium’s prime minister likened the decision to “jumping into the abyss and hoping the parachute holds”, It is not cowardice; it is an admission of risk.

Is It Morally Right?

Morally, Zelensky’s argument carries significant weight. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine is the victim. The damage inflicted by Moscow runs into hundreds of billions of euros. In ethical terms, using Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defence and reconstruction aligns with basic principles of responsibility and restitution.

There is also a moral argument about deterrence. Allowing Russia’s money to sit untouched while Ukraine struggles sends a dangerous signal: that aggression can be punished symbolically without material consequence. For countries watching from the sidelines, the lesson may be that international law lacks teeth.

However, morality is not one-dimensional. Critics argue that using frozen assets to fund military operations blurs the line between justice and expediency. Reconstruction funding after a legally established reparations process is one thing; financing active warfare is another. Some fear this risks turning moral outrage into selective moralism, applied only when geopolitically convenient.

Is It Legal Under International Law?

Legally, the terrain is far more uncertain than the moral case. There is no clear, universally accepted legal framework that allows frozen sovereign assets to be unilaterally used to finance another state’s military or economic activities without a final adjudication process.

International law traditionally requires reparations to follow a legal determination of wrongdoing, often through treaties, international courts or negotiated settlements. Russia has not accepted the jurisdiction of relevant courts in this context, nor has there been a post-war settlement. Acting now would therefore stretch existing legal norms to their breaking point.

Proponents counter that Russia’s invasion is a manifest violation of the UN Charter and that extraordinary crimes justify extraordinary remedies. They argue that international law is not static and must evolve to address unprecedented aggression. Still, evolution through political pressure rather than legal consensus risks weakening the very system Europe claims to defend.

A Strategic Compromise?

Some EU officials have floated a middle ground: using the profits generated by frozen Russian assets, rather than the principal itself. This approach is legally safer and politically easier to defend, but it may not generate funds quickly or in sufficient volume to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs.

Zelensky, facing battlefield timelines rather than legal seminars, sees this as insufficient. His warning is therefore as much a pressure tactic as it is a plea. By framing the issue as a countdown to economic and military contraction, he forces EU leaders to confront the cost of delay.

The Bigger Picture

This debate exposes a deeper tension within the European project. The EU prides itself on being a rules-based actor, yet it now confronts a war that challenges the adequacy of those rules. If Europe clings too rigidly to legal orthodoxy, it risks strategic irrelevance. If it abandons legal restraint, it risks moral and institutional erosion.

Zelensky’s call does not resolve this tension; it exposes it.

Conclusion

Zelensky is right about one thing: time is not on Ukraine’s side. His appeal to frozen Russian assets is grounded in survival, deterrence and moral accountability. It resonates emotionally and strategically. But Europe’s reluctance is also rational. The legal ambiguity and precedent-setting nature of such a move could reverberate far beyond Ukraine.

The challenge for EU leaders is to find a solution that supports Ukraine decisively without hollowing out the legal order they claim to defend. If they fail, Ukraine may suffer in the short term, but if they act recklessly, the international system may suffer in the long term.

This is not just a financial decision. It is a choice about what kind of power Europe wants to be when law and war collide.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN