Extradition as Theatre: Power, Process and Politics

Ken Ofori-Atta

Dr. Dominic Ayine’s disclosure that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has hired “top US lawyers” to fight extradition is designed to do more than inform; it signals resolve, frames the coming legal battle as epic, and reassures a domestic audience hungry for accountability. Yet stripped of its rhetorical force, the claim raises deeper questions about law, power and prudence. Is this revelation a sober assessment of an inevitable legal process, or a performative flourish meant to project confidence? And is Ofori-Atta morally or legally wrong for assembling the best possible defence in a foreign jurisdiction?

First, the claim itself. Saying that a high-profile former finance minister has retained elite American counsel is neither surprising nor revelatory. Extradition cases in the United States, especially those touching on politics, public finance or alleged corruption, are complex, adversarial and procedurally dense. They move through federal district courts, circuit courts and sometimes to the Supreme Court. Any defendant with means and stakes as high as Ofori-Atta’s would be negligent not to hire lawyers experienced in federal extradition law, treaty interpretation and constitutional protections. In that sense, Dr. Ayine’s statement tells us little about the merits of the case and much about the theatre of extradition politics.

The Attorney-General’s tone, “I am not afraid at all”, is revealing. It frames the legal process as a contest of wills rather than a neutral adjudication of treaty obligations and evidentiary thresholds. Extradition is not a popularity contest, nor is it a test of bravado. US courts will not be swayed by Ghanaian political confidence or indignation; they will ask narrow, technical questions: Does the alleged conduct meet the dual criminality requirement? Is there probable cause? Are the charges political in nature? Are the defendant’s due-process rights protected in the requesting state? These are legal questions, not political ones.

There is a risk, therefore, that public emphasis on “top US lawyers” inadvertently undermines the seriousness of Ghana’s case. It can sound as though the government is preparing the public for delay, or even defeat, by externalizing the struggle to the power of American legal firepower. In extradition diplomacy, confidence is best demonstrated through meticulous preparation, airtight documentation and disciplined silence, not through public sparring over who has hired whom.

At a geopolitical level, the case also exposes asymmetries between Global South states and Western legal systems. US extradition proceedings are famously slow and rights-heavy. This is not a flaw; it is a feature of a system designed to prevent abuse. But when officials publicly dramatize this process, they risk feeding a narrative, popular but unhelpful, that justice is being “frustrated” by foreign courts rather than tested by them. If Ghana seeks to project itself as a rule-of-law democracy worthy of international cooperation, it must resist the temptation to politicize the very procedures it has voluntarily entered into through extradition treaties.

Now to the more emotive question: Is Ken Ofori-Atta wrong to hire top US lawyers to fight his extradition?

Legally, the answer is no. Unequivocally. The right to legal representation, especially competent representation, is fundamental. Extradition can mean loss of liberty, reputation and livelihood. Any individual, regardless of past office or public sentiment, is entitled to mount a vigorous defence. To suggest otherwise is to flirt with the idea that some defendants deserve fewer rights because of who they are or what they symbolize. That path leads away from justice, not towards it.

Morally and politically, however, the picture is more complicated. Ofori-Atta is not an ordinary private citizen; he is a former finance minister whose stewardship of Ghana’s economy remains deeply contested. In such circumstances, the optics of hiring elite foreign lawyers can reinforce public cynicism about inequality before the law. To many Ghanaians, it may appear as though wealth and international connections are being used to delay accountability. This perception matters, not because it should dictate legal outcomes, but because legitimacy in democratic systems depends on public trust.

Yet perception should not be confused with principle. The same public that demands accountability must also defend due process. One cannot credibly argue for strong institutions while begrudging individuals the right to use those institutions fully. If Ofori-Atta believes the extradition request is flawed, politically motivated or procedurally weak, he is within his rights to challenge it using the best expertise available. Indeed, a robust defence can ultimately strengthen Ghana’s case, if it succeeds, by demonstrating that extradition was achieved despite, not because of, political pressure.

Dr. Ayine’s confidence that the legal battle “does not intimidate Ghanaian authorities” is commendable, but confidence must be matched with restraint. Publicly forecasting a “fight in the Federal Courts” risks transforming a legal process into a nationalist spectacle. That is dangerous territory. Extradition cases collapse when they are seen as vendettas rather than prosecutions. The more Ghana’s officials emphasize toughness and confrontation, the more ammunition they hand to defence lawyers arguing political motivation.

The wiser course is institutional humility. Let the documents speak. Let the treaty work. Let the courts decide. If Ghana’s case is strong, no number of “top US lawyers” will stop extradition. If it is weak, no amount of ministerial bravado will save it.

Ultimately, this episode is less about Ken Ofori-Atta’s lawyers than about Ghana’s maturity as a constitutional democracy operating in an interdependent legal world. Hiring elite counsel is not a confession of guilt, just as seeking extradition is not proof of righteousness. Both are exercises of legal rights within a global system that prizes process over passion.

The real test will not be who blinks first in public statements, but whether Ghana can pursue accountability without eroding the very legal norms it seeks to uphold. In extradition, as in geopolitics, credibility is earned quietly and lost loudly.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.