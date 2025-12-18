Gunmen Ambush Passenger Bus from Bolgatanga to Kumasi Two Critically Injured

Walewale, Northern Ghana December 16–17, 2025

In a shocking escalation of highway violence, a passenger bus travelling from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region came under fire from unidentified gunmen near Walewale in the North East Region on the evening of Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The attack has left at least two people critically wounded, highlighting ongoing concerns over security along major transport corridors in northern Ghana.

The Incident

The bus, operated by Great Imperial Express and registered GY 3199-21, departed Bolgatanga heading southbound. Eyewitnesses and initial police accounts indicate that the vehicle was attacked on the outskirts of the Walewale Township, a stretch of road that has seen intermittent security challenges in recent years. At least two shots struck the bus, forcing it to stop and creating panic among passengers.

According to early reports, the driver and one passenger sustained gunshot wounds and were immediately rushed to the Walewale Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Both victims were described as being in critical condition, but detailed updates on their health have not yet been released by health authorities.

Police Response and Investigation

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the shooting and launched an active investigation into the incident. Authorities say they are currently working to establish the identity of the gunmen and the motive behind the attack, though no arrests have been made at this time. Police patrols in the area are being increased, particularly along the major north–south highway that connects the Upper East Region with central and southern parts of the country.

A police spokesperson noted that such attacks are unacceptable acts of criminality that disrupt public safety and undermine confidence in national transport routes. The Ghana Police has urged citizens with information on the incident to come forward to support the investigation.

Local Context and Concerns

The attack comes amid broader regional anxieties over highway safety in northern Ghana, where sporadic gunfire incidents, highway robberies and outbursts of inter-communal violence have periodically been reported. In some parts of the North East and Upper East Regions, community tensions have at times extended to remote stretches of road, creating insecurity for travelers and transport operators.

Earlier this year, civil society groups such as the Mamprugu Youth Association condemned a series of attacks on vehicles and travelers along major highways, calling on authorities to take stronger preventive action. These groups highlighted that such insecurity contributes not only to loss of life but also to fear and economic disruption along key travel corridors.

Local residents in and around Walewale have expressed concern that such attacks could deter commercial transport services, increase travel costs, and discourage movement between regions. Transport operators, for their part, are reported to be reassessing routes and safety measures, especially during evening hours when visibility is reduced and incidents of highway crime are statistically more likely.

Traveler’s Safety and Government Action

In response to the shooting, public safety officials have reiterated the importance of vigilance among travelers, urging bus companies to coordinate closely with law enforcement and to avoid late-night travel where possible. Security personnel have also been deployed along the affected stretch of the highway as part of immediate mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, national security advisories remind travelers that the North East Region, including Walewale and surrounding communities, has seen curfew measures and additional patrols earlier in 2025 due to recurring security concerns. These measures, authorities argue, are aimed at reducing the frequency of highway attacks and other violent incidents.

Looking Ahead

As investigations continue, the police have called on the public to assist by reporting suspicious behavior or information that may lead to the apprehension of the attackers. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in safeguarding Ghana’s road networks, especially in rural and northern areas where state presence can be limited.

For now, communities, families of victims, and travelers across the country await further updates on the condition of those injured and on progress in bringing those responsible to justice.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

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