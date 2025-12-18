L.I. 2462 repeal should be followed by total ban on mining in forest reserves — CSOs to Mahama

Civil society organisations are urging government to go beyond the repeal of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 by enforcing a complete ban on mining in forest reserves.

They say the revocation, though commendable, must mark the beginning of decisive reforms to restore Ghana’s degraded forests and safeguard biodiversity for future generations.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, December 18, the groups argued that without an explicit legal prohibition, forest reserves will remain vulnerable to renewed mining pressures and gradual destruction.

“This repeal represents one of the most significant and progressive legislative reversals in Ghana’s recent environmental history,” the CSOs, including the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, said in part.

They commended government and Parliament for revoking L.I. 2462, which previously opened large portions of forest reserves to mining activities.

They noted that the regulation, introduced in 2022, undermined sustainable forest management efforts and contradicted the country's Forest Development Master Plan, which seeks to phase out all mining in forest reserves by 2036.

According to the statement, L.I. 2462 exposed up to 89 percent of forest reserves to mining at its peak, placing more than 50 reserves under severe threat and weakening Ghana’s commitments under international environmental agreements.

The CSOs are therefore calling on President John Dramani Mahama to fulfil his pledge to review Act 703 to explicitly prohibit mining in forest reserves and shift the country towards environmentally responsible mining practices.