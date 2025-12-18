‘If ORAL fails, we are finished’ — Ablakwa assures success of anti-corruption drive

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated the government cannot afford to fail in its flagship anti-corruption programme, Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL).

He stressed that the success of ORAL is critical not only to the credibility of the John Dramani Mahama-led administration but also to the survival of Ghana’s democracy.

ORAL was a key campaign promise of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections, aimed at recovering looted state funds and holding corrupt public officials, particularly from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, accountable.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day programme on Thursday, December 18, Ablakwa, who chaired the ORAL preparatory committee, said government remains resolute despite criticism from the opposition.

“If ORAL fails, we are finished. We are finished, and it will even threaten the survival of our democracy. We simply have no choice but to succeed,” he said.

He dismissed claims that the anti-corruption drive has stalled, explaining that the Attorney General is deliberately building watertight cases to avoid technical loopholes in court.

“The Attorney General is meticulous. He does not want to go to court and give anyone wiggle room to escape on technicalities. That is why the work is thorough, and that is why I am confident ORAL is on track,” Ablakwa stated.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said several assets have already been seized, accounts frozen, and investigations advanced with support from state security and anti-corruption agencies.

He also noted that President Mahama consistently demands updates on ORAL at Cabinet meetings and has made it clear that no official, past or present, will be shielded from accountability.