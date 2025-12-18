GivenTech to supply solar power systems to over 200 public schools in Ghana

A South Korean renewable energy company, GivenTech, has entered the Ghanaian market with a US$3 million agreement to supply stand-alone solar hybrid power systems to more than 200 public schools across the country.

The agreement, signed with TKPENN Consulting, a South Africa–based renewable energy firm, aims to provide reliable electricity to support ICT education in public schools, particularly in areas with unstable or limited power supply.

Under the five-year deal, GivenTech will initially supply fully assembled solar hybrid systems, followed by technology transfer and local assembly, which is expected to enhance skills development and support Ghana’s renewable energy goals.

GivenTech is a clean energy solutions provider delivering power systems for the education, health, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The company says the project aligns with Ghana’s push towards sustainable energy and carbon reduction, while ensuring uninterrupted power supply for teaching and learning.

The partnership was initiated during the Africa Project Plaza held in Johannesburg, South Africa, organised by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in collaboration with the Korea Plant Industries Association.

As part of the project, the solar hybrid systems installed in Ghanaian schools will be remotely monitored and managed using an Energy Management System (EMS) developed through Korean government-funded research. The company also plans to manage and trade carbon credits generated by the clean energy installations.

The initiative is expected to contribute to efforts to address electricity challenges in schools, improve digital learning, and support Ghana’s broader renewable energy and climate action agenda.

GivenTech has previously implemented similar renewable energy projects in Zambia, where it provided solar hybrid systems for irrigation on state-owned farms.

A company official said GivenTech remains committed to expanding clean energy solutions across Africa, with Ghana positioned as a strategic hub for its operations in West Africa.