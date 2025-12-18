Mankessim Kingdom FM launches apprenticeship initiative

Kingdom FM, a vibrant radio station in Mankessim, Central Region, has sponsored ten needy youths into apprenticeship programs as part of its annual charity initiative, 'Boa Onyi Bi'.

The beneficiaries have been enrolled in vocational skills training, including sewing, catering, driving, welding, and mobile phone repairs. This initiative aims to equip them with employable skills to improve their standard of living and contribute meaningfully to society.

The climax of this year's 'Boa Onyi Bi' ceremony was held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the station's premises. The event brought together traditional leaders, the clergy, corporate bodies, beneficiaries, and members of the public in a celebratory gathering.

Speaking at the function, the Manager of Kingdom FM, Osiadeyo Adu Gyamfi Marfo, highlighted that the station's charity work began nine years ago, providing various forms of support to the needy. He explained that the apprenticeship programme is a new component designed to promote sustainable livelihoods.

“For the past nine years, we have focused on charity," he said. "Every year we add something new, and this year we decided to introduce skills training to empower people to be economically self-reliant.”

The Manager expressed deep appreciation to corporate bodies and listeners for their contributions to the program's success. He urged others to emulate such benevolent acts, especially during the yuletide season. "Our listeners have been incredibly supportive of this philanthropic exercise," he said. "I cannot thank them enough. We pray God blesses them, and their example is worth emulating by all as we celebrate Christmas."

The Special Guest of Honour, Nana Antwi Bosiako, Chief of Abeadze Achiase and Ankobeahen of Abeadze State, commended the station for its philanthropic efforts. He underscored the impact of such acts, noting their positive influence on lives across the Central Region. "I understand the beneficiaries come from far and near. This is a very good initiative seeking to improve many lives," Nana stated.

He described the apprenticeship support as timely and impactful, particularly when many young people struggle to acquire vocational skills. He advised the beneficiaries to take the program seriously, as it has the potential to shape their futures.

"How you approach this programme will either open or close doors for others," he observed. "I plead with you to take this seriously so others may also benefit," Nana Antwi Bosiako said.

Rev. Emmanuel Asante of the Deeper Life Bible Church also addressed the gathering, encouraging the beneficiaries to seize the opportunity. “This chance should not be taken for granted. The skills you acquire today can change your future and position you to be a blessing to others,” Rev. Asante advised.

Aside from the apprenticeship initiative, the foundation also provided food items and clothing to widows, orphans, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and other needy individuals to help them celebrate Christmas with dignity. Distributed items included bags of rice, cooking oil, tomatoes, and assorted clothing.

The Management of Kingdom FM reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the 'Boa Onyi Bi' initiative, describing it as a cornerstone for improving lives and livelihoods. They appealed to individuals and corporate organizations to partner with the station to expand the program in future editions.