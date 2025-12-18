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Foreign Affairs Ministry hunts for justice for murdered Ghanaian student in Latvia

By Enock Akonnor
Social News Foreign Affairs Ministry hunts for justice for murdered Ghanaian student in Latvia
THU, 18 DEC 2025

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that the Ministry has launched immediate investigations into the reported killing of a Ghanaian student in Latvia.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, the Minister said his attention had been drawn to a “heart-wrenching video” reporting the death of the student, identified as Nana Adjei.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated relevant diplomatic channels to establish the facts surrounding the incident and to pursue the matter with the appropriate authorities.

Hon. Ablakwa assured the public that the Ministry would provide regular updates as investigations progress. He also emphasized Ghana’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, stating that “nobody harms a Ghanaian in any part of the world and gets away with it.”

The Ministry has not yet released further details on the circumstances of the incident or the identity of any suspects. Ghanaians at home and abroad have since expressed shock and condolences following the reports.

The statement concluded with a call for national unity and resolve, signed off with the words, “For God and Country.”

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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