Bee attack at EP Basic School kills one, injures three critically at Anloga

A tragic incident struck Anloga Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Basic School in the Volta Region on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 when a swarm of bees invaded the school compound, leaving one student dead and three others in critical condition.

According to sources, the chaos began when students were playing football, and the ball got stuck in a tree. In an attempt to retrieve it, a stone was thrown, inadvertently disturbing a hidden bee nest and triggering the attack.

Mr Thywill Deynu, Headteacher of the school, said the swarm affected many students and teachers, particularly the kindergarten pupils, who were unable to escape.

“Four students were critically injured and rushed to Keta Municipal Hospital for emergency treatment, while a seven-year-old girl was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Describing the incident as devastating, Mr Deynu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a promising young child. He commended teachers for their quick response, which saved the majority of the students during the emergency.

He noted that the deceased child was particularly vulnerable and could not flee the swarm, suffering severe injuries that led to her death.

“We quickly alerted the Fire Service personnel from the Anloga district, and they arrived promptly to control the bee swarm and secure the scene,” he said.

The Headteacher added that the school has over 400 students, many of whom were affected by the swarm. Preparations were also underway for the Christmas vacation, scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 18.

The parents of the deceased child, who declined to speak due to the distressing situation, urged the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Parents, teachers, and pupils interviewed by the Ghana News Agency expressed deep devastation over the incident and called on authorities to urgently address the problem of bees invading school compounds.

The body of the deceased child has been deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital mortuary for further examination and autopsy, while the injured pupils, all under nine years old, continue to receive medical care at the same hospital. Their conditions are being closely monitored by health officials.

GNA also gathered that school authorities, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, are reviewing safety measures to prevent future bee-related incidents and ensure the protection of students on campus.

Source: GNA