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Mahama announces GH¢1.5bn housing investment as Ho Oxygen City takes off

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Headlines Mahama announces GH¢1.5bn housing investment as Ho Oxygen City takes off
THU, 18 DEC 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a GH¢1.5 billion government investment into housing delivery over the next three years, as work officially begins on the TDC Ho Oxygen City Community 27 Project in the Volta Region.

The President made the announcement at Takla-Agbokope in the Ho Municipality during a sod-cutting ceremony for the project, which he described as a symbol of government’s commitment to inclusive development and equitable regional growth.

Under the District Housing Scheme and the “Own-a-Home” programme, President Mahama said houses would be priced in Ghana cedis rather than dollars and offered at single-digit interest rates. The schemes, he explained, would target teachers, nurses, doctors, civil servants and other public sector workers, with flexible repayment arrangements deducted directly from salaries.

He reiterated that decent housing was central to national development, adding that government was determined to ensure affordability and accessibility for ordinary Ghanaians.

President Mahama also announced that Ho and Hohoe would soon be upgraded to Metropolitan Assembly status, alongside other districts to be named later, as part of efforts to strengthen local governance and accelerate development.

The Ho Oxygen City Project, being developed by TDC Ghana Limited, is expected to transform the regional capital into a modern growth hub. The mixed-use development will include residential, industrial, commercial, health tourism and business districts supported by modern infrastructure.

According to the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the project incorporates green corridors, climate-responsive infrastructure, efficient land use and environmentally conscious designs, positioning Ho strategically due to its proximity to the Ho Airport and major road networks.

Mr Courage Makafui Nunekpeku, Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, said the project aligned with government’s 24-hour economy agenda, enabling continuous operations in logistics, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, while easing development pressure on Accra.

He assured stakeholders that lessons from earlier TDC communities would be applied to ensure improved planning, sustainability and resilience as development progresses.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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