There are moments in history when empires abandon their masks. Moments when the language of “democracy,” “human rights,” and “international order” is discarded, and naked power speaks in its own brutal voice. The statement presented in the attached image is one such moment. It is not diplomacy. It is not international law. It is not even a strategy in the conventional sense. It is a declaration of imperial entitlement, a confession of plunder elevated to official doctrine.

The message is unambiguous: the United States claims ownership over another sovereign nation’s oil, land, and resources; asserts the right to blockade that nation; and threatens military force unless those resources are “returned” to Washington. No colonial governor of the nineteenth century could have phrased it more honestly. This is imperialism without apology.

For centuries, the empire has survived by lying. It calls conquest “civilisation,” slavery, commerce,” colonial theft, development,” and occupation “security.” In Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, millions died under these lies. But here, there is no attempt to deceive. The statement openly proclaims that Venezuela’s oil belongs not to Venezuelans, but to the United States. That its land, assets, and sovereignty are conditional upon obedience to imperial command. This is not rhetoric. It is a worldview.

The Imperial Doctrine of Ownership

At the heart of the statement lies a dangerous assumption: that the Global South does not truly own itself. Its land is provisional. Its resources are held in trust for Western powers. Its governments exist only by permission. When a nation like Venezuela insists on controlling its own oil, setting its own development path, and rejecting imperial supervision, it is branded criminal, terrorist, illegitimate.

This logic is not new. It is the same logic that declared African land “terra nullius,” that carved the continent into colonies at Berlin in 1884, that overthrew governments from Congo to Chile, from Iran to Guatemala. The accusation always precedes the invasion. First, label the target as a criminal. Then isolate it. Then blockade it. Then “liberate” it by force.

The statement accuses Venezuela of terrorism, drug trafficking, and human trafficking while proposing collective punishment against an entire nation. This hypocrisy is staggering. The same imperial power that has armed dictators, trafficked weapons, destroyed entire societies through sanctions, and militarised drug routes across Latin America now claims moral authority. Empire always accuses its victims of its own crimes.

Blockade as Modern Siege Warfare

The call for a “total and complete blockade” is not a policy detail; it is an act of war. Blockades starve populations. They deny medicine, food, fuel, and basic survival. In Iraq, sanctions killed hundreds of thousands of children. In Cuba, blockades have strangled development for over six decades. In Zimbabwe, sanctions were sold as “targeted” but punished ordinary people. In Venezuela, economic warfare has already inflicted immense suffering.

To blockade oil tankers is to strangle a nation’s lifeline. It is siege warfare updated for the twenty-first century, enforced not with cannons but with financial systems, naval dominance, and insurance controls. This is collective punishment on a continental scale.

Yet the statement frames this violence as justice. It portrays imperial aggression as law enforcement, theft as recovery, and domination as order. This inversion of reality is essential to imperial survival.

The Criminalisation of Sovereignty

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of the statement is its treatment of sovereignty as a crime. Venezuela is not accused of invading another country. It is not accused of colonising foreign lands. It is accused of refusing to submit.

In the imperial worldview, sovereignty in the Global South is tolerated only when it aligns with Western interests. The moment a country nationalises its resources, controls its currency, or builds alliances outside imperial command, it becomes a “hostile regime.” This was true for Patrice Lumumba. It was true for Salvador Allende. It was true for Thomas Sankara. It remains true today. The crime is independence.

This is why Venezuela’s oil is described as “stolen.” Stolen from whom? From the corporations and financial interests that once controlled it. From the imperial system that assumed permanent access. The statement unintentionally admits that imperialism views Global South resources as its natural property.

Africa Must Read This Carefully

For Africa, this statement is not about Venezuela alone. It is a warning written in imperial ink. Replace “Venezuela” with “Zimbabwe,” “Congo,” “Niger,” or “Libya,” and the logic remains unchanged. Africa has lived this script before: sanctions justified as morality, coups framed as democracy, invasions sold as protection. When imperial powers speak this openly, Africans must listen not with fear, but with clarity.

This is why Pan-Africanism remains urgent. This is why economic sovereignty matters. This is why control over land, minerals, and energy is non-negotiable. Because the empire does not forget. It only waits.

The Collapse of the Moral Mask

For decades, the United States presented itself as the guardian of a “rules-based international order.” But whose rules? Whose order? The statement makes it clear: rules apply downward, never upward. International law is invoked only when convenient and discarded when it obstructs imperial desire.

A naval blockade without UN authorisation is illegal. The seizure of assets is illegal. The collective punishment of civilians is illegal. Yet the empire declares legality by decree. This is not law; it is power speaking to itself.

When imperial leaders speak like this, they reveal not strength but decay. Confident empires do not need to shout ownership claims. They do not need to threaten entire nations. They do not need to remind the world of their armadas. This is the language of insecurity of an empire struggling to maintain dominance in a multipolar world.

Venezuela as a Symbol of Resistance

Venezuela’s greatest “crime” is not mismanagement or ideology; it is defiance. It dared to assert that its oil should serve its people. It dared to imagine development outside neoliberal prescription. It dared to survive sanctions. In doing so, it became a symbol not only for Latin America but for all nations resisting imperial subordination. That is why the response is so extreme. Empires do not fear weak states; they fear examples.

Toward a World Beyond Imperial Command

The statement in the image is meant to intimidate. But history teaches us something else: every empire that speaks like this is already declining. Rome did. Britain did. They all reached a point where force replaced consent, threats replaced legitimacy, and blockades replaced diplomacy. The future does not belong to armadas enforcing theft. It belongs to solidarity among oppressed nations, to South-South cooperation, to a world where resources serve people, not empires.

Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East must read this statement not as a threat alone, but as confirmation. Confirmation that imperialism has not reformed. It has only become more honest. And honesty, in this case, is revolutionary. Because once an empire admits that it claims ownership over other people’s lands, it also admits that resistance is justified.

History will not remember this statement as a strength. It will remember it as evidence of a system that could no longer pretend, and therefore exposed itself. Empire has spoken. The world must respond—not with submission, but with unity, memory, and resistance.