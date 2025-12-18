US has completed Sedinam Tamakloe’s extradition; she’ll soon return to serve jail term — AG

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced that the United States authorities have completed the extradition process of former MASLOC CEO, Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu.

Mrs. Tamakloe-Attionu, along with another individual, was sentenced in April 2024 to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for misappropriating state funds between 2013 and 2016.

The charges included the withdrawal and improper accounting of GH₵500,000 from Obaatampa Savings and Loans, diversion of over GH₵1.7 million meant for a sensitisation programme, and failure to fully disburse funds allocated to victims of a fire incident at Kantamanso.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, Dr. Ayine said the former MASLOC CEO would soon be brought back to Ghana to serve her prison term, provided her lawyers do not file an appeal.

“Now the other thing is about the former MASLOC CEO’s extradition. The American authorities have worked on it, the extradition proceedings have taken place, and barring any appeal by her lawyers, she may very soon be extradited to Ghana to serve her prison term,” he stated.

Dr. Ayine explained that the formal request for her extradition was initially submitted under the previous government in July 2024, with his office following up in September this year.

He added that Tamakloe-Attionu may choose to challenge her sentence upon arrival, as she was tried in absentia.

“The Americans have indicated that they’ve completed the process. If she instructs her lawyers to challenge her sentence in court, that will be handled here in Ghana, not in the United States,” the Attorney General stressed.