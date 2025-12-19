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State to call first witness in Wontumi trial on January 12

  Fri, 19 Dec 2025
Headlines State to call first witness inWontumitrialon January 12
FRI, 19 DEC 2025

The state will call its first witness on January 12, 2026, in the trial of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, over alleged illegal mining at Samreboi in the Western Region.

This follows the conclusion of the case management conference.

Four prosecution witnesses are expected to testify and tender documents and exhibits to support the state's case against Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and owner of Akonta Mining Company Limited.

The court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie‑Tay, ruled that with disclosures completed and no pending applications, “this matter is set for the court to receive evidence.”

The prosecution will present its first witness on January 12, 2026, with additional dates set for the remaining witnesses.

Chairman Wontumi is standing trial for alleged illegal mining and assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval at Samreboi in 2022.

He has been charged jointly with Akonta Mining Limited and Kwame Antwi, a co‑director who is currently at large.

He has denied the charges and is on bail in the sum of GH¢15 million.

GNA

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