Mastercard expands digital footprint across Africa, driving SME growth and financial inclusion

Mastercard has expanded its acceptance network across Africa by 45 percent in 2025, a milestone that brings millions more consumers and small businesses into the continent’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The accelerated progress underscores the advancement of digital payments, technology, and innovation, achieving in one year what traditionally would have taken several years.

The growth comes amid new market entries, significant investment, product innovation, and an expanded local presence, reinforcing Mastercard’s role in driving Africa toward a projected $1.5 trillion digital payments market by 2030.

Over the past two years, the company has strengthened its African operations with new offices in Ghana, Uganda, and Mauritius, and plans to enter additional markets in 2026. Mastercard has also grown its workforce by nearly 20 percent across the continent, enhancing local capabilities and enabling the co-creation of solutions tailored to the needs of African communities and merchants.

Alongside its expansion, Mastercard has advanced key digital infrastructure, including tokenization upgrades, digital identity capabilities, and virtual card enhancements, strengthening trust, safety, and convenience across online and in-person payments. Small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of Africa’s economy, remain central to Mastercard’s strategy. By equipping SMEs with digital payment tools, they can pay and get paid seamlessly, access credit, build financial resilience, and operate securely in an increasingly digital economy.

Mastercard has rolled out solutions such as tap-on-phone payments, the Mastercard Payment Gateway System for e-commerce transactions, QR payment capabilities, point-of-sale solutions, and Business Payment Control tools that enable virtual card issuance. Through pan-African collaborations with governments, FMCGs, and telecom operators, the company has launched numerous initiatives over the past 18 months to advance cross-border payments, credit solutions, and marketplace digitization, reaching millions of SMEs across the continent. In South Africa, these efforts have expanded financial inclusion and addressed access-to-credit challenges, empowering thousands of SMEs to grow with confidence. In Morocco, Mastercard co-developed the country’s first digital marketplace with local partners, benefiting 2.3 million artisans. In Nigeria, QR-on-Card solutions and USD card offerings have enabled millions of SMEs and gig workers to transact seamlessly and access cross-border trade opportunities, while collaborations in Kenya, Mauritius, and Tanzania have empowered over 200,000 SMEs with digital solutions.

Mastercard is also advancing financial inclusion in underserved and rural areas through its Community Pass initiative, which connects remote communities to governments, NGOs, and private sector services. The program aims to register 15 million users across Africa within five years and has already reached over 1.2 million smallholder farmers in Uganda. Additionally, the Mobilizing Access to the Digital Economy Alliance seeks to extend digital services to 100 million individuals and businesses by 2034, providing affordable high-speed internet, digital training, and tools to digitize the profiles of farmers while building capacity through local cooperative partners.

Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa at Mastercard, described 2025 as a defining year for the company, highlighting network growth and new digital capabilities that bring people and small businesses into the heart of the digital economy. Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager for West Africa, noted that the company’s security-led innovations and expanded acceptance network have enabled SMEs and young entrepreneurs in West Africa to access modern payment solutions more efficiently.

Looking ahead, Mastercard anticipates that AI and agentic commerce will define the next era of African commerce, with the continent’s AI market projected to reach $16.5 billion by 2030. In 2026, the company plans to continue expanding across markets, advancing financial inclusion, and introducing locally relevant digital solutions, while investing in the infrastructure required to support a secure, connected, and resilient African economy.

Source: Mastercard