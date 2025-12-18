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‘Give peace a chance; no one wins in a conflict’ — Elvis Darko to Bawku feuding factions

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper and online portal, Elvis Darko
THU, 18 DEC 2025
Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper and online portal, Elvis Darko

The Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper and online portal, Elvis Darko, has appealed to feuding factions in Bawku to embrace peace.

He said years of violence have claimed hundreds of lives, displaced residents, and stalled development across key sectors.

According to the journalist, no community emerges victorious from conflict, regardless of the underlying cause.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, December 18, Mr. Darko said the human cost alone should compel all sides to reconsider their positions.

“Over 300 lives have been lost, and no amount of money can replace even one of them. When lives are lost on that scale, everybody loses,” he said.

The Newscenta stressed that the violence has also crippled education, healthcare, and business activities in the area, worsening living conditions for residents.

“Conflict does not bring anything positive to any group of people. Everybody is a loser, including the leaders who are fueling it, because everyone loses something in a conflict area,” Mr. Darko noted.

His comments come amid renewed calls for calm following President John Dramani Mahama’s endorsement of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II-led Bawku Mediation Report.

The President has affirmed Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the lawful Bawku Naba and urged all parties to comply with the recommendations.

The long-running Bawku chieftaincy dispute, centred on rival claims to the skin by sections of the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities, has seen intermittent violence over the years.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 17, the Presidency stressed that the mediation was not meant to apportion blame or declare winners, but to restore lasting peace and stability in the area.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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