Gov’t committed to bringing Ofori-Atta back to face justice — Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has stated that the government has taken concrete legal steps to secure the return of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana to face justice.

He disclosed that a complete extradition request has been transmitted to the United States authorities following charges filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The Attorney General said the move reflects the John Mahama-led government’s resolve to uphold accountability and the rule of law.

Addressing the nation at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, Dr. Ayine explained that his office acted after receiving a formal request from the OSP.

“I want Ghanaians to know is that this government is committed to accountability, and the government has taken the requisite steps that are legally required,” said the Attorney General.

He noted that after the OSP provided the required supplementary documentation, the extradition process was completed and forwarded through diplomatic channels.

“On December 10, 2025, my office transmitted the complete extradition request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for onward transmission to the competent authorities in the United States of America, specifically the Department of Justice,” Dr. Ayine noted.

The Attorney General said it is now up to the U.S. judicial authorities to determine whether there is sufficient basis for Mr. Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice to be extradited to Ghana to stand trial.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, who is reportedly receiving medical treatment abroad, was earlier declared wanted by the OSP after failing to honour multiple invitations for questioning over alleged corruption-related offences.

The OSP subsequently sought an INTERPOL Red Notice for his arrest as part of investigations into alleged abuse of public office for profit, including matters relating to the National Cathedral project and the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract.

On Tuesday, November 18, the OSP filed 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences against the former finance minister, SML, and six other individuals.