GTEC halts controversial council decisions at Bolgatanga Technical University

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has stepped in to suspend two major decisions taken by the Governing Council of Bolgatanga Technical University, flagging serious procedural concerns and warning of far reaching implications for institutional governance.

In a letter signed by the Director General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission said it had taken note of a circular dated December 15, 2025, issued by the Chairman of the University’s Governing Council and circulated to the entire university community.

The circular, according to GTEC, instructed the Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel E. Alnaa, to proceed on his accumulated annual leave following petitions submitted at the university. GTEC described the move as highly irregular, stressing that the Office of the Vice Chancellor is central to the university’s governance and that directing its occupant to go on leave through a public circular was inappropriate and unacceptable.

The Commission also expressed strong reservations about a second decision contained in the same communication, which purported to confirm the Acting Registrar, Mr Richard Abugre Atia, as substantive Registrar with effect from January 1, 2026. GTEC said it had received credible information that Mr Atia failed to meet the minimum pass mark set by the interview panel constituted to select a substantive Registrar.

On the strength of these concerns, GTEC ordered an immediate stay of the two decisions taken at an emergency Governing Council meeting held on December 11, 2025.

The Commission has further demanded the submission of all documents and records that informed the directive for the Vice Chancellor to proceed on leave, as well as the full interview report for the Registrar position. These are to be forwarded to GTEC by Friday, December 19, 2025, to enable the Commission to review the matter and advise on the appropriate next steps.

Pending that review, GTEC clarified that Professor Samuel E. Alnaa remains the substantive Vice Chancellor of Bolgatanga Technical University and is deemed to be fully at post until he personally elects to take his annual leave. It also stated that Mr Richard Abugre Atia cannot assume office as substantive Registrar until all issues surrounding his appointment are conclusively resolved.

The intervention follows an earlier letter from the University’s Governing Council, signed by its Chairman, Dr Bishop Akolgo, which had directed Professor Alnaa to proceed on accumulated annual leave from December 19, 2025, to December 18, 2026.

In that communication, the Council said its decision was guided by concerns about institutional stability, staff morale and the need to restore calm and a conducive working environment. It explained that a review of Professor Alnaa’s leave records since his appointment in May 2018 showed he had accumulated one year of leave in line with the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), and the university’s human resource policy.

The Council maintained that the leave was intended to allow the Vice Chancellor time for rest and reflection, create space for peace and reconciliation efforts, and rebuild confidence across the university community, with the Pro Vice Chancellor expected to act during the period.

However, GTEC’s directive has effectively frozen the implementation of the Council’s decisions, placing the matter under the Commission’s review and returning authority over the next course of action to the national regulator.