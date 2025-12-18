Denying your partner sex can lead to jail for emotional abuse – Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dennis Fiakpui, Deputy Regional Commander of the Oti Region, has stated that denying a partner sex can amount to emotional abuse under Ghana’s Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732).

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), ACP Fiakpui explained that women who refuse their husbands sex could face charges of emotional abuse and, if convicted, risk up to two years’ imprisonment.

He stressed that the law applies equally to men who deny their wives sex, urging women who feel emotionally abused to lodge complaints with the police.

He added that emotional abuse may also arise from other actions within marriage. “If your husbands refuse to eat your food and make you unhappy, or if they come home late and cause you emotional pain, you can make a case at DOVSSU,” he said, referring to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit.

ACP Fiakpui emphasised that women who deny their husbands sex should likewise be reported, underscoring that the law provides equal protection for both spouses.

GNA