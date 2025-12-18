ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ecuador defender Pineida killed in shooting

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Mario Pineida played for Barcelona SC for nine years
THU, 18 DEC 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Mario Pineida played for Barcelona SC for nine years

Ecuador defender Mario Pineida has died at the age of 33 after being shot in Guayaquil.

Local media reported that Pineida was shot on Wednesday by two people on motorbikes who opened fire on him, his mother and another woman outside a shop in the north of the city.

Ecuador's interior ministry said it has sent a special police unit to investigate.

Guayaquil has become a hotspot for gang violence and drug trafficking, with 1,900 murders recorded between January and September - the highest in Ecuador.

Three second-tier footballers were killed in September and a local player was wounded in a shooting in October.

Pineida won nine caps for Ecuador between 2014 and 2021.

He began his club career at Independiente DV before moving to Barcelona SC in Guayaquil in 2016.

He also spent time on loan at Fluminese and El Nacional.

Independiente and Fluminese paid tribute to Pineida on social media, while Barcelona SC said "this unfortunate news makes all of us who are part of this institution deeply dismayed".

In a statement, the Ecuadorian Football Federation condemned the violence and passed on condolences to Pineida's family.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Supreme Court unanimously dismisses challenges to Torkornoo's removal process

54 minutes ago

TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden  

55 minutes ago

GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers

1 hour ago

Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna

1 hour ago

Prove NLA’s GH3bn giveaway allegation — Razak Kojo Opoku challenges The Fourth Estate Prove NLA’s GH₵3bn giveaway allegation — Razak Kojo Opoku challenges The Fourth ...

1 hour ago

Illegal miners invade Adansi Asokwa Agenda 111 Hospital site Illegal miners invade Adansi Asokwa Agenda 111 Hospital site

1 hour ago

Trader loses 15 shops in Odawna disaster Trader loses 15 shops in Odawna disaster

1 hour ago

July 2: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.36 on BoG interbank July 2: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.36 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Alajo resident explains why he requested GH¢3,000 from NADMO officers before retrieving flood victims body Alajo resident explains why he requested GH¢3,000 from NADMO officers before ret...

2 hours ago

GH¢350 million transferred for flood relief after Mahama orders Finance Ministry GH¢350 million transferred for flood relief after Mahama orders Finance Ministry

Just in....
body-container-line