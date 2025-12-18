High Court affirms Protozoa’s election as Suhum MP, dismisses petition from NDC PC

The High Court in Koforidua has affirmed the election of Frank Asiedu Bekoe, affectionately known as Protozoa, as Member of Parliament for the Suhum Constituency.

This was after dismissing an election petition filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Prince Addo.

The court, on Thursday, December 18, held that the petition failed to establish sufficient grounds to overturn the declaration made by the Electoral Commission.

It further ruled that the alleged irregularities cited by the petitioner were either unproven or did not meet the legal threshold under Ghana’s electoral laws.

In dismissing the case, the court described the petition as lacking merit and awarded costs and damages against the petitioner for what it considered a waste of judicial time following the year-long trial.

Reacting to the ruling, Akuapem North MP, Sammi Awuku, said the judgment had conclusively vindicated the Suhum MP and exposed the weaknesses in the petition.

“The honourable court today dismissed the election petition after a thorough examination of the evidence, which clearly exposed the petitioners’ case as lacking merit,” he said.

Mr. Awuku noted that the court also stressed that the ruling should serve as a deterrent to other frivolous petitions seeking to overturn the seats won by NPP MPs.

“This brings finality to a tortuous journey and sends a clear warning to anyone who toys with the idea of wasting the court’s time with baseless election petitions,” he noted.