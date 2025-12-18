Law firm launches free legal services for vulnerable

An Accra-based law firm, A-List Attorneys Ghana PRUC, has rolled out a structured pro bono programme aimed at expanding access to justice for vulnerable members of society.

The initiative, unveiled to mark the firm’s second anniversary, offers free legal services to persons living below the poverty line and individuals with disabilities. Eligible applicants can submit requests for assistance through a newly launched portal on the firm’s website, covering a range of legal matters.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Partner Jerry John Kofi Asiedu said the initiative was driven by a conviction that legal practice must extend beyond commercial interests to serve society’s most disadvantaged groups. He explained that although the firm had always handled pro bono cases informally, the new programme was designed to formalise the process and broaden its impact.

According to Mr Asiedu, justice should never be the exclusive preserve of the wealthy and influential. He noted that despite being a relatively young firm, A-List Attorneys has represented numerous clients free of charge and intends to deepen that commitment.

Pro bono work, he said, is central to the firm’s identity, shaped by its humble beginnings and its awareness of the barriers many people face in accessing legal representation.

He urged fellow lawyers to increase their support for pro bono services and to complement the efforts of the Legal Aid Commission, stressing that the responsibility to protect access to justice does not rest on the state alone. Mr Asiedu described the legal profession as a noble calling with a moral obligation to promote fairness and equity for all, including those unable to pay for legal services.

He acknowledged the crucial role of the Legal Aid Commission but pointed out that it lacks the capacity to meet the overwhelming demand for free legal assistance across the country. For that reason, he said, private legal practitioners must step in regularly to ensure that genuine cases are not abandoned simply because of financial hardship.

Tracing the firm’s origins, Mr Asiedu said A-List Attorneys was founded in 2023 with a clear mission to use the law as a tool for justice in all circumstances. He emphasised that the firm was built on the belief that a society without fairness and justice is unsustainable, and that defending the rights of the vulnerable is essential to national progress.

He concluded by reaffirming that poverty should never stand between a person and justice, adding that the firm remains committed to fighting for anyone with a legitimate cause, regardless of their social or economic status.