NDC Deputy National Women’s Organizer leads women empowerment drive in Central Tongu

Abigail Elom Akwambeah Mensah, Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening women’s leadership at the grassroots with the successful organisation of a capacity-building workshop for women organisers in the Central Tongu Constituency.

The Women’s Wing of the party in the constituency convened the workshop earlier today to equip branch women organisers with practical tools, leadership competencies, and strategic insight needed to enhance grassroots mobilisation and deepen political participation.

The well-attended programme brought together women leaders from across Central Tongu, focusing on effective organising, community engagement, coordinated action, and preparation toward the party’s broader national agenda.

Participants received hands-on training in communication strategies, volunteer mobilisation, voter outreach, and collaborative leadership—core skills essential for energising the party’s base and amplifying women’s voices at the branch level.

Addressing the gathering, Abigail Elom Akwambeah emphasised the central role of women in nation-building and political renewal, stressing that sustainable change begins from the grassroots. She noted that empowering women with the right skills and confidence is critical to building a resilient and people-driven political movement.

The strength of our movement lies in organised, informed, and committed women at the grassroots,” she stated. “When women are empowered with the right skills, they become catalysts for transformation in their communities.”

She further highlighted that the workshop aligns with the NDC’s broader vision of working in unity with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to “reset” Ghana and advance inclusive national development.

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the practical and interactive nature of the sessions, describing the workshop as timely, empowering, and impactful. Many indicated that the knowledge gained would significantly improve their effectiveness in organising party activities, mentoring younger women, and engaging their communities on key national and developmental issues.

The programme concluded with a strong call for sustained collaboration among women organisers across all branches, alongside a renewed commitment to collective action in pursuit of progress for both the Central Tongu Constituency and the nation at large.

Gratitude was extended to the leadership and people of Central Tongu for the warm reception and the opportunity to engage, exchange ideas, and build capacity among women leaders dedicated to shaping Ghana’s future.