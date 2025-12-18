IMF clears fifth review, releases US$385million as Ghana’s recovery gains pace

Ghana is set to receive an immediate boost of about US$385 million after the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund completed the fifth review of the country’s 39-month Extended Credit Facility programme.

The approval lifts total disbursements under the IMF supported programme to roughly US$2.8 billion out of the overall US$3 billion package approved in May 2023. In a statement accompanying the decision, the Fund said Ghana’s performance under the programme has been broadly satisfactory, even as it acknowledged delays linked to the complexity of some structural reforms.

The IMF noted that Ghana’s macroeconomic stabilisation is steadily gathering strength, supported by robust economic growth and the return of inflation to single digit levels for the first time since 2021. It said the country’s fiscal and external balances have improved markedly, while progress in debt restructuring has helped restore confidence among investors and strengthened the medium term outlook.

Economic growth through September 2025 outpaced expectations, driven mainly by strong activity in the services and agriculture sectors. Inflation has fallen back into the Bank of Ghana’s target range, while the external sector has benefited from solid gold and cocoa exports. The Fund also reported that foreign exchange reserves rose beyond programme benchmarks, the cedi recorded an appreciation, and Ghana’s debt path improved significantly.

According to the IMF, all quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for the review period were met. While some reform measures experienced delays, the Fund said authorities made meaningful progress on priority structural reforms, including actions rolled over from earlier programme reviews.

On debt restructuring, the IMF said Ghana has achieved substantial progress, including the signing of bilateral debt relief agreements with several members of the Official Creditor Committee and the conclusion of Agreements in Principle with key external commercial creditors. Discussions continue with remaining creditors to secure terms consistent with programme objectives.

The Fund said Ghana remains on course to record a primary surplus of 1.5 per cent of GDP by the end of the year. It added that the 2026 budget presented to Parliament is aligned with programme commitments and the revised fiscal responsibility framework, while still providing room for development spending, security needs and social protection. However, it cautioned that sustaining fiscal discipline will require stronger revenue mobilisation, better public financial management and tighter oversight of state owned enterprises.

With inflation easing and the recent appreciation of the cedi, the IMF said the Bank of Ghana has appropriately initiated a cautious monetary easing cycle. It stressed that any further easing should be gradual and guided strictly by incoming data. The Fund also welcomed the rollout of a new structured foreign exchange operations framework designed to reduce volatility and rebuild reserve buffers.

The IMF further highlighted steps taken to preserve financial stability, including reforms in state owned banks, improvements in crisis management arrangements and measures to reduce non performing loans. It acknowledged progress in governance and public sector efficiency following the publication of the IMF Governance Diagnostic Assessment, while urging continued improvements in transparency and accountability.

Commenting on the review, IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li said Ghana’s performance under the programme had been generally satisfactory, noting that authorities demonstrated strong ownership by taking decisive corrective actions after policy slippages in 2024.

He said those measures, combined with structural reforms, have delivered a stronger than expected economic recovery, brought inflation back within target and supported significant reserve accumulation.

Mr Li stressed that sustained reform efforts remain critical to preserving macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, while tackling deep seated structural weaknesses. He also emphasised the importance of continued fiscal adjustment, stronger revenue administration and improved governance, particularly in the energy sector and state owned enterprises.

On monetary policy and financial stability, he said the Bank of Ghana has successfully restored price stability and rebuilt international reserves while cautiously easing its policy stance, adding that strengthening central bank independence and improving bank governance should remain key priorities.