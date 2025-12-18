MTN Ghana to eliminate phone number disclosure in mobile money withdrawals with QR code-based MoMo system

MTN Ghana Foundation has announced plans to roll out a new mobile money transaction architecture that will technically restructure how cash-out transactions are executed at agent locations.

The system, expected to be implemented next year, will replace the current customer phone number–based cash-out process with a QR code and agent ID–driven transaction model.

Under the new framework, each registered mobile money agent will be issued a unique QR code and agent identification PIN, which will serve as the primary transaction reference during withdrawals.

According to Senior Manager for Commercial Mobile Money at MTN Ghana, Abdul-Majeed Rufai, the redesigned workflow removes the need for customers to disclose their mobile numbers to agents, thereby reducing exposure to social engineering attacks and unauthorized number harvesting.

“What we are trying to do is to change the procedure such that customers will not provide their numbers when they get to the agents. They will just scan the agent’s QR code or enter the agent’s PIN, initiate the transaction, and exit,” Mr. Rufai explained.

From a technical perspective, the QR code will function as a secure, system-generated identifier that links the agent’s terminal directly to MTN’s mobile money backend. Once scanned, the customer authorizes the transaction on their handset, allowing the platform to validate the agent ID, authenticate the transaction, and process the withdrawal without exposing sensitive customer identifiers.

Mr. Rufai disclosed this during the MTN MoMo Dinner and Awards Night held at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi.

The new system is expected to enhance transaction traceability, minimize human error, and strengthen end-to-end security within MTN’s mobile money ecosystem.

It also aligns with broader digital finance best practices that prioritize tokenization, reduced data sharing, and user-initiated authentication in agent-assisted transactions.

MTN Ghana says the initiative forms part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy to modernize mobile financial services and improve operational efficiency across its agent network nationwide.