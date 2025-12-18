Parliament approves concession for Accra–Kumasi Expressway project

Parliament has given the green light to a concession agreement for the construction of the Accra–Kumasi Expressway, clearing the way for a major upgrade of Ghana’s most strategic transport corridor.

Under the approved arrangement, the Ministry of Roads and Highways will act as the Contracting Authority, while Accra–Kumasi Expressway Limited will execute the project as concessionaire.

The approval comes against the backdrop of mounting public concern over the worsening condition of the existing Accra–Kumasi highway, which has become notorious for potholes, uneven road surfaces and inadequate lighting, raising safety and travel time concerns for motorists.

Presenting the case to Parliament, Minister for Roads and Highways Governs Agbodza assured lawmakers that the project would move forward without abandoning the current highway. He emphasised that the proposed expressway is designed to complement, not replace, the existing road.

He explained that international protocols under ECOWAS and the African Union permit tolling on expressways to recover construction costs, provided motorists are given a free alternative route. According to him, this principle underpins the project, ensuring that drivers who choose not to use the tolled expressway will still have access to the current highway.

The Minister described the Accra–Kumasi corridor as the most critical road link in the country and expressed confidence that the expressway would become a source of national pride within the next five years.

The project involves the construction of a new six lane dual carriageway, expected to improve road safety, significantly cut travel time and provide a faster and more efficient option for commuters and commercial transport between the two cities.

However, concerns were raised during debate on the Road and Transport Committee’s report about the risk of neglecting the existing highway. The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, cautioned the government against shifting all attention to the new expressway at the expense of the current road.

He noted that both the expressway and the existing highway are effectively government backed projects, warning that limited revenues could strain funding if both draw from the same source. He stressed the importance of completing outstanding works on the old highway, particularly lighting and safety improvements, even as construction of the expressway proceeds.

Government officials maintain that the expressway will modernise Ghana’s busiest road corridor, delivering a safer, faster and more reliable travel option, while the existing highway continues to serve as a vital alternative route for road users.