Joy of six as Safonov's shootout heroics propel PSG to Fifa Intercontinental Cup

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saved four penalties in the shootout against Flamengo to propel his side to their first Fifa Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday night and their sixth trophy of 2025.

The 26-year-old Russian, who played despite the return to fitness of the France international Lucas Chevalier, conceded the first penalty but then saved the next three to set up Bradley Barcola with the strike to win the title for the European champions against their South American counterparts.

The Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi parried the France international's effort to give Luiz Araujo a chance to level the score at two penalties apiece.

But Safonov pushed the shot away and was immediately submerged by grateful teammates before he was thrown into the air in celebration.

The feats were redemption for Safanov who played second fiddle to Gigi Donnarumma as PSG swept the board domestically with the Ligue 1 title, the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France. Donnarumma was in goal when PSG annihilated Inter Milan 5-0 to claim the Champions League crown forthe first time.

PSG's 'best' prepare for Intercontinental Cup showdown with Flamengo in Doha

Safanov was Donnarumma's understudy at the Fifa Club World Cup in the summer and his back-up status was again underlined when PSG boss Luis Enrique sold Donnarumma to the English Premier League outfit Manchester City and drafted in Chevalier from Lille.

Chevalier made his debut in August in the European Super Cup final win over Tottenham Hotspur and maintained his preeminence until he was injured in the Ligue 1 match against Monaco at the start of December.

The shootout drama unfolded after the match ended 1-1after extra-time.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring just before half-time. But Flamengo, who won the Copa Libertadores in November, levelled from the penalty spot. Jorginho slotted home the spot kick awarded in the 61st minute after PSG skipper Marquinhos tripped Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

The success in Qatar makes PSG only the third team after Barcelona in 2009 and Bayern Munich in 2020 to win all three domestic trophies as well as the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

It would have been a magnificent seven had Chelsea not beaten PSG in the final at the Club World Cup in July.