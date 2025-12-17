Who is Farouk Ahmed? Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Farouk Ahmed is a Nigerian engineer and public servant who served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The NMDPRA is a key government agency responsible for regulating the midstream and downstream sectors of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry including refining, distribution, and pricing of petroleum products under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). He was appointed to lead the authority in September 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Why Did He Resign?

Farouk Ahmed resigned from his position on December 17, 2025 amid a major controversy and mounting pressure tied to corruption allegations.

Key Reasons Behind the Resignation:

Public Allegations by Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, publicly accused Farouk Ahmed of corruption, financial impropriety, and abuse of office.

Dangote filed a petition with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), claiming that Ahmed spent millions of dollars of public funds including allegedly over $5–7 million on financing the foreign education of his children in Switzerland, expenses that Dangote said were inconsistent with a career public servant’s earnings.

Government and Public Backlash

Following the allegations, there was intensified public pressure for an investigation and accountability, including calls from civil society groups and labor leaders for a probe.

The ICPC confirmed receipt of the petition and said it would investigate the matter.

Meeting With President Tinubu & Swift Resignation

After being summoned to meet President Bola Tinubu in Abuja in response to the allegations, Ahmed tendered his resignation.

Leadership Changes in the Oil Sector

His resignation came alongside the departure of another petroleum regulator chief (Gbenga Komolafe of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission), signaling a broader shakeup at the top of Nigeria’s oil regulatory agencies.

Official Statements and Reactions

President Tinubu announced Ahmed’s resignation and forwarded a successor’s name to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation.

Farouk Ahmed, for his part, had earlier dismissed the allegations as “wild and spurious,” and stated he would defend himself through formal investigative channels rather than engage in public back-and-forth.

Some civil society voices have called for a thorough investigation into the matter, reinforcing why his resignation became a focal point of national discussion.

What Happens Next?

With his resignation, President Tinubu has nominated a new head for the NMDPRA, subject to Senate confirmation, as Nigerians await the outcome of any formal investigations into the allegations that surrounded Ahmed’s tenure.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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