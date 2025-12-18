Amidu’s Tirades Collide with Asantehene’s Path to Peace

It is rather exasperating to hear the exceptionally privileged Frafra native, from the Upper-East Region, who could have had a positive and a progressive as well as a morally inspiring influence in facilitating the remedying of the unspeakably deleterious impact of the age-old Bawku Ethnic and Chieftaincy Conflict, but capriciously chose to do a diddly little to absolutely nothing, if not actually make things worse, keep insisting against all moral civility and common sense that the seemingly interminable internecine bloodletting in the Bawku Municipality and its environs was immutably “intractable” and one that needs to be allowed to further fester in perpetuity, simply because all the yeomanly efforts being made to amicably and definitively resolve this most morally and socioeconomically damnable and existentially embarrassing eyesore and sorethumb on the sovereignty and the otherwise inviolable integrity of a relatively peaceful Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana had not gone his presumptuously perceived and self-entitled proprietary way (See “The Bawku Chieftaincy Conflict Needs To Be Resolved Within The Framework Of The 1992 Constitution” (12/15/25).

But you see, the real thrust and target of the conniption of Martin ABK Amidu, the former Atta-Mills’ 2000 Presidential-Election Running-Mate, clearly appears to be the globally respected Houdini Monarch who so suavely, masterfully and flawlessly resolved the Amidu-perceived equally “intractable” Yendi/Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis, an even more sanguinary and emotionally draining and psychologically traumatic national tragedy. We are here, of course, referring to His Royal Majesty, The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II. It obviously would have been more advisable and strategically meaningful, if the epically failed former Atta-Mills-appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice - at least for the most part and officially speaking - had first meticulously conducted his own “scientific” or “expert” polling of the people, that is, the residents and the inhabitants of the Bawku Municipality well before so presumptuously proceeding to literally tee-off a remarkable mass of the psychologically sound and emotionally mature, progressive-minded, patriotic and well-meaning Ghanaian citizens with his self-inflated egotistical and egomaniacal perceptions and presumptions about the mode and the manner in which the Bawku Conflict ought to have been resolved.

It is, indeed, absolutely nothing short of downright and inexcusably absurd for Martin Amidu to so cavalierly suppose that the violence-traumatized and civically paralyzed parties to the long-overdue resolution of the Bawku Conflict really give a hoot or a whit about the fact of whether the process by which this most lethal and catastrophic dilemma gets resolved falls squarely within the arbitral purview or diktat of the veritable travesty that is the late President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-fabricated 1992 Faux-Republican Constitution of Ghana. To be certain, all that the good and the proud people of the Bawku Municipality deeply and unimpeachably care about is that the “inscrutable state of perpetual siege” in which the people of Bawku and its surrounding or neighboring districts find themselves held hostage for over umpteen generations and decades now gets uprooted eternally and thoroughly over and done with.

If, indeed, Ghana’s 33-year-old Fourth-Republican Constitution were of any credence and efficacy, vis-a-vis the amicable and the definitive resolution of the Bawku Conflict, the people of Bawku and the citizens of Ghana at large, for that matter, would not have needed the nationally and the internationally recognized and prized arbitral and the mediational services of the Supreme Overlord of the Great Asante Federation. It is also downright preposterous for Martin Amidu to casually suppose that he is, somehow, inalienably invested with any imperial or unignorable right or authority to self-righteously dictate and/or determine the institutional components or constituents of the Mediation and/or the Arbitration Committee empaneled by President John Dramani Mahama to facilitate the definitive resolution of the Bawku Chieftaincy Crisis, in much the same manner so masterfully achieved by the recently exited President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

As well, it is logically scandalous and downright suicidal for a personally piqued Martin Amidu to suddenly turn round to virulently accuse his fellow “Geo-Ethnic” clansman of having unconscionably milked the Mamprusis and the Kusaisis of their electoral mandate, without practically rewarding or repaying them in a manner commensurate with the input or the level and the scale or degree of contribution made by the key players and the parties to the Bawku Conflict to the political success of the Gonja native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region.

Yes, it is downright preposterous and logically suicidal because even as many of us avid observers and students of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture vividly recall, in the runup to the 2024 General Election, in particular the 2024 Presidential Election, the man who categorically claims to be absolutely bereft of any favorite steed in the Bawku Massacre Derby, apologetically speaking, had also fiercely and furiously gone to bat, as it were, on behalf of The Yagbonwura, then Candidate-General Kwame Gonja Tumtumba, on dubious grounds that the then Vice-President and Candidate Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia’s had treacherously and opportunistically aligned himself with the wrong ideological camp and political party, namely, the Danquah-Busia-Dombo-inspired New Patriotic Party (NPP), instead of more “naturally” and appropriately aligning himself or falling in line, lockstep, with the operatives of the populist and faux-socialist Nkrumah-leaning National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Which, by the way, was also downright ironic, when one also reckons the fact that the globally acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, the late Chairman, subsequently, President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, had proudly and categorically stated once, while officially inaugurating the completion of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, in the remarkable presence of internationally renowned and distinguished dignitaries, including the late Dr. Betty Shabazz, at the time widow of the immortalized African-American Human and Civil Rights spearhead, El-Hajj Malik-El-Shabazz, better known as Malcolm X, that it was the politically predatory and thoroughgoing corrupt and dictatorial tendencies of the Kwame Nkrumah-led Convention People’s Party (CPP) that had singularly motivated the then prematurely retired Ghana Air Force’s Flight-Lieutenant to enlist for service in the Ghana Armed Forces.

There is also absolutely no doubt, whatsoever, that the inclusion of some leading members of the National House of Chiefs, the National Peace Council, the Christian Council, the Office of the National Chief Imam, the Catholic Secretariat, the United Nations’ Development Program, the British High Commission, and the National Security Council, among several other individuals and institutional establishments, was perfectly the most righteous thing to do. Martin Amidu must be told forthwith and upfront that he has absolutely no right, whatsoever, to cavalierly presume that he could lecture the rest of us, bona fide and patriotic and progressive-minded Ghanaian citizens and residents, about the subject of who ought to have been included or not included or let in on the finer details of the mediation process culminating in the salutary resolution of the supposedly “intractable” Bawku Conflict, fittingly Chaired by His Majesty, The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II. What chutzpah and nerve, Mr. Abongo Frafra!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]