SIC Insurance PLC reaffirmed its commitment to sustained profitability – Board Chairman

Honourable Bernard Ahiafor, (MP) First Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Board Chairman of the SIC Insurance PLC has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustained profitability and shareholder value.

He, therefore, assured shareholders that SIC Insurance PLC is firmly positioned to maintain its strong financial performance and deliver consistent dividends in the years ahead.

Honourable Ahiafor (MP) in a presentation at the company’s Annual General Meeting gave the assurance follows its exceptional performance as SIC Insurance posted one of its strongest financial outcomes in more than a decade.

The SIC Insurance PLC, which is Ghana’s leading non-life insurance company, 18th Annual General Meeting held recently focused on key agenda including the adoption of the statement of accounts for the year ended 31st December 2024 and the election and ratification of directors.

It also focused on the declaration of dividend for the 2024 financial year, approved directors’ remuneration, authorized directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, and affirmed SIC’s commitment to transparency, accountability and shareholder engagement.

The Board Chairman in his report, revealed that SIC Insurance revenue rose by 49.9 percent to GHS 559.5 million, profit after tax increased by 316.9 percent to GHS 53.4 million, and shareholders’ funds expanded by 40.1 percent to GHS 670.4 million.

The First Deputy Speaker descried the performance as a clear demonstration of the company’s resilience and disciplined strategy execution, stressing “in recognition of this outstanding performance, the Board is recommending a dividend of GHS 0.0511 per share, amounting to approximately GHS 10 million.”

The SIC Insurance PLC Board Chairman, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering consistent and competitive returns to shareholders.

Hon. Ahiafor emphasised that the strong results were achieved despite a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, and the lingering effects of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

He attributes the success to prudent underwriting, enhanced risk management, operational efficiency, and the dedication of management and staff.

He highlighted the company’s successful implementation of IFRS 17, the strengthened Enterprise Risk Management framework, and ongoing digital transformation efforts as key pillars that will support future growth.

The SIC PLC Insurance Board Chairman reiterated that Ghana’s insurance penetration rate, still around one percent and presents significant untapped opportunities that SIC Insurance is well-positioned to capture.

Hon. Ahiafor noted: “With a robust capital base, a clear strategy, and a high-performing team, SIC Insurance PLC is ready to build on its momentum and continue delivering sustainable value to shareholders, customers, and the Ghanaian economy.”

He also expressed appreciation to shareholders, regulators, clients, partners, and staff for their unwavering support, acknowledging that their trust and collaboration have been central to SIC Insurance’s success.

SIC Insurance PLC is Ghana’s leading indigenous general insurance company, offering a broad range of non-life insurance solutions. With a nationwide network of over thirty business offices and a legacy spanning over 60 years, the company remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible corporate governance.